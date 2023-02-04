Bipasha Basu's New Pic With Daughter Devi Has The Internet's Heart

Caption: Bipasha with her daughter (courtesy: bipashabasu)

Bipasha Basu is embracing every moment of motherhood with her daughter Devi. The actress, who welcomed her first child with husband Karan Singh Grover in November last year, shared an adorable photo with the little munchkin. In the caption, Bipasha Basu wrote about the “most beautiful role” of her life and no points for guessing, it is “being Devi's Ma.” She is seen cuddling and playing with little Devi in the photos. While the actress is dressed in a white outfit, the baby looks cute as a button in blue attire. “The most beautiful role of my life… being Devi's Ma,” wrote Bipasha with a red heart, an amulet and a praying hand emoji. She also thanked celebrity photographer Vivan Bhathena for capturing “beautiful moments of” her and Karan with their daughter Devi. “Durga Durga. Thank you Vivan aka Devi's Vivi for capturing such beautiful moments of me Karan Singh Grover and Devi. #motherhood #blessed #grateful #monkeylove #memoriesforlife,” she added.

Bipasha Basu's post received a whole lot of love from Bollywood celebrities. Singer Shreya Ghoshal wrote, “So beautiful” while publicist Rohini Iyer commented, “Awwww” with red heart icons.

See Bipasha Basu's adorable photo with her daughter Devi here:





Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover's Instagram timelines are replete with glimpses of little Devi. Just a few days ago, the actress shared a video comprising pictures of herself and her daughter, clicked by Karan. “My heart is full. Devi, thank you (red heart and amulet icon). Pic- Papa Karan Singh Grover. #newmom #blessed #godsgift #gratitude #justlove,” she captioned the post. Take a look:





Bipasha Basu, who celebrated her birthday on January 7, shared how it was “different and special” this year. In an Instagram post, she uploaded a picture of the three – herself, Karan Singh Grover and Devi. However, she did not unveil the face of her daughter. In the caption, Bipasha wrote, “3 of Us (red heart icon). This birthday was so different but so special. Thank you everyone for your wonderful wishes and love. Truly grateful. #monkeylove #itsmybirthday #3ofus #grateful #blessed #newmom.”





Bipasha Basu married Karan Singh Grover in 2016. Their daughter Devi was born on November 12 last year.