Bipasha Basu Wished Husband Karan Singh Grover On His Birthday With This Adorable Message

Bipasha Basu shared this picture. (courtesy: bipashabasu)

Karan Singh Grover is celebrating his birthday today (February 23), and on this special day, he has received an equally special wish from his wife Bipasha Basu. The actress has shared two posts on her Instagram handle along with adorable pictures with their daughter Devi. In the first post, Bipasha shared a picture in which Karan is giving a sweet kiss to his daughter while Bipasha, who is holding the little one in her arm, is looking away from the camera. The family of three can be seen twinning in white outfits.

Bipasha Basu's birthday note read, "Happy Birthday to my EVERYTHING. This day is the most special day every year for me. I must have done something right to get your love. Wish the best for you always. Thank you for being the best husband and now the best father." Soon after she shared the post, Dia Mirza and Shamita Shetty commented, "Happy Birthday Karan," while Aarti Singh and Rajiv Adatia dropped heart emoticons.

Take a look at Bipasha Basu's post below:

It is Karan Singh Grover's first birthday after welcoming daughter Devi in November last year. So, Bipasha dropped an adorable picture of the father-daughter duo and captioned it as "First Birthday as Papa. Hottest Papa," followed by a heart emoticon.

Take a look below:

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover welcomed their daughter Devi on November 12, 2022. Since then, the couple has been offering many adorable glimpses of their daughter without revealing her face.

Check out some posts below:

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover got married in 2016 after dating for a year.