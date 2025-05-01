Bipasha Basu And Karan Singh Grover Rang In Their Ninth Wedding Anniversary With A Whole Lot Of Love

Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu got married on April 30, 2016. In August 2022, they welcomed their baby girl girl Devi Basu Singh Grover. Bipasha and Karan are extremely active on social media, sharing glimpses of their lives with their fans.

As the lovely couple clocked 9 years of their marriage, they took to social media to share heartfelt posts. They lovingly call their anniversary - "monkeyversary", Bipasha shared a video montage with snaps of their moments from their wedding until now.



It featured anniversaries, birthday celebrations, and family holidays in Maldives. The final clip saw the couple cutting a beautiful anniversary cake with their daughter Devi, by the beach.

Bipasha captioned the post, "Happy 9th Monkeyversary To My Everything. Monkeylove Forever."

Karan Singh Grover too shared a love-filled selfie with Bipasha and captioned it, "Happy 9th anniversary, my love! Thank you for loving me the way you do and being mine forever. #monkeylove #grateful #gratitude."

Bipasha has been away from the limelight for a while now, she has given us blockbusters like Dhoom 2, Race, Jism, to name a few. As for Karan, he rose to fame with his role as Dr Armaan Mallik in Dill Mill Gayye.

Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu met on the sets of Alone in 2014 and fell in love. Karan Singh Grover was previously married to Shraddha Nigam and Jennifer Winget. Unfortunately, the marriage did not work out, and they parted ways. Karan Singh Grover and Jennifer Winget had fallen in love on the sets of their hit show Dill Mill Gayye.