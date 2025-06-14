Bipasha Basu Reacts To Trolls Fat-Shaming Her For Weight Gain After Childbirth: "Memes And Trolls Do Not Define Me"

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover welcomed their baby girl Devi on November 12, 2022. The actress has been away from the silver screen for a while now. However, she is very active on social media and keeps sharing glimpses of her life with her daughter.

There has been a lot of chatter about Bipasha Basu's weight gain post-pregnancy. The actress has now reacted to the trolls, slamming them and stating how they don't define her.

What's Happening

Bipasha Basu recently took a stand against trolls who have been commenting on her physical transformation after her first pregnancy.

Shweta Vijay Nair, a former Miss India and beauty influencer, took to Instagram and shared a reel with pictures of Bipasha's past and present pictures. Shweta spoke about the unrealistic beauty standards that women face, especially mothers.

Shweta further spoke at length about how it's high time society understands the physical and emotional turmoil that a woman's body goes through during pregnancy and then childbirth.

Reacting to the thoughtful post, Bipasha Basu commented, "Thank you for your clear words... Hope the human race does not remain so shallow and so low forever... and they encourage and applaud women for the million roles they play each day."

The Dhoom 2 actress added, "I am a super confident woman with a very evolved loving partner and family. Memes and trolls do not define me ever... nor did they make me who I am. But these are deeply disturbing reflections of society towards women. Another woman in my place could be deeply affected and scarred by the viciousness."

"Anyways if we have stronger voices and at least women understanding and applauding women for who they are then women will rise higher and higher :) We are unstoppable ladies," concluded the actress.

Bipasha Basu's husband, actor Karan Singh Grover too reacted to the reel, as he wrote, "We should be putting all the women we know and love on a pedestal and praying to them. They are the gods/goddesses we should pray to. In fact, I believe that god/ source is a feminine energy. Nothing else could have created something as beautiful as life."

About Bipasha Basu And Karan Singh Grover's Daughter Devi

After 6 years of their marriage, Bipasha and Karan welcomed Devi into their lives.

The actress shared an announcement post on Instagram where she also shared the name of her daughter. The post read, "12.11.2022. Devi Basu Singh Grover. The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is divine."

In A Nutshell

Bipasha Basu reacted to trolls recently as she spoke about not being affected by comments on her body, after childbirth. She added that it does not define her and that she is a very confident woman.