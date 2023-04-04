After Watching Malaika Arora In Tera Hi Khayal, Boyfriend Arjun Kapoor Wrote This

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora were pictured at an event in Mumbai.

Arjun Kapoor can't stop praising his girlfriend Malaika Arora's recent song Tera Hi Khayal, sung by Guru Randhawa. The actor on Tuesday reviewed the track on his Instagram handle. He shared the clip on his Instagram stories, and wrote, "Love this song!!!" and tagged Malaika and Guru. In the music video, the 49-year-old is grooving with the singer. The viral track is composed by Sanjoy and penned by Royal Maan and Guru Randhawa. The moves have been choreographed by Bosco Leslie Martis.

Check how Arjun Kapoor reacted:

Check out the track here:

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been dating for over 4 years now. They are each other's biggest cheerleaders, and often, they are seen supporting each other on social media. A few days ago, the couple attended the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre gala event together. Malaika looked stunning in a sheer ensemble, while Arjun wore a black pant-suit set.

Take a look below:

Last month, Arjun Kapoor attended Malaika Arora's mother Joyce's 70th birthday party in Mumbai. The bash was also attended by Amrita Arora, Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Dolly Sidhwani.

On Valentine's Day, Arjun Kapoor posted an adorable picture of the couple on his Instagram handle and simply dropped a heart emoticon in the caption.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Kuttey. Next, he will be seen in The Lady Killer with Bhumi Pednekar and Meri Patni Ka Remake. Both movies are slated to release this year.

On the other hand, Malaika Arora is currently seen in Moving In With Malaika on Dinesy Plus Hotstar.