Watch: Malaika Arora Wishes Arjun Kapoor Happy Birthday With A Fun Boomerang Reel

Arjun Kapoor turned 40 on Thursday and Malaika Arora's sweet birthday wish for the actor and her former partner became the talk of the town in no time.

Malaika Arora posted a fun boomerang reel featuring Arjun Kapoor jumping in the streets of what looked like an international destination to wish the actor on his birthday.

"Happy birthday @arjunkapoor..." she wrote on her Instagram Stories along with emojis of two champagne glasses and a white coloured heart.

According to reports, Arjun Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora started dating around 2018. They have publicly confirmed their single status after parting ways in 2024.

Malaika Arora skipped Arjun Kapoor's 39th birthday bash at his Mumbai home. On the same day, Malaika Arora shared a cryptic note on her Instagram Stories. It read, "I like people that I can trust with my eyes closed and my back turned."

Last year, at a Diwali party hosted by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray, Arjun Kapoor opened up to the media about his relationship status. "Nahin ab main single hoon, relax karo (No, I am now single. Relax)"

Malaika Arora later in an interview with ETimes said she wants to keep her private life away from media glare and scrutiny. "I will never choose a public platform to talk about my personal life. So, whatever Arjun has said is entirely his prerogative," she had said.