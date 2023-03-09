For Arjun Kapoor, Satish Kaushik Was 'The Happiest Part Of My Childhood Memories'

Arjun Kapoor shared this picture. (courtesy: arjunkapoor)

The untimely death of Satish Kaushik came as a blow to many people belonging to the film fraternity. Among those was also actor Arjun Kapoor, who penned an emotional note for the late actor. Arjun Kapoor uploaded an image of himself with the 66-year-old actor and expressed how Satish Kaushik was the ‘happiest' part of his childhood memories. Sharing the image, the Gunday actor captioned it, "I grew up around your Satish uncle… u made me laugh on camera & off it… it's tough to explain what I feel because you were perhaps the happiest part of my childhood memories. Always smiling always had a story to tell always had a moment to recollect… your voice echoes in my ears even now. I'm blessed that we shared screen space in namaste England briefly for me that was an amazing moment to be on screen with u after being a child running around ur sets of prem and roop ki rani choron ka raja…Ur talent everyone knows ur kindness everyone will know thru the stories we all will share from having known u…I feel like I lost a part of my childhood today and I know dad anil chachu Sanjay all of us we miss you.You were are & shall always remain family to all of us. Rest in Peace satish uncle,"

Earlier, Anil Kapoor, who shared a great bond with his Mr India co-star Satish Kaushik, shared a heart-wrenching post on the death of his "younger brother". Anil Kapoor several pictures with Satish Kaushik and wrote, "The Laurels of the industry have lost their Hardy...the Three Musketeers have lost the most talented, generous and loving Musketeer and I have lost my younger brother...gone too soon... I love you Satish." Anil Kapoor, Satish Kaushik and Anupam Kher were BFFs. The first image is a monochrome photo of Anil Kapoor and Satish Kaushik, followed by an image from the sets of Mr India, also featuring director Satish Kaushik. See the post here.

Joining the bandwagon were also Farhan Akhtar and Alia Fazal.

Farhan Akhtar shared a note looking back at the Holi celebration. In a moving condolence message, Farhan said: “Rest in peace Satish uncle. I still can't believe that you're no longer with us. Just 2 days ago we were celebrating Holi at Janki Kutir and having a laugh. And that's how I will always remember you… As a man who filled the lives of all, he met with positivity and laughter. I always walked away from our conversations feeling good about life because that's what spending time with a good person does. It uplifts the soul. You had that effect on all who knew you and you will be terribly terribly missed. Deepest condolences to the family.” See the post here.

Actor-director Satish Kaushik was cremated in Oshiwara, Mumbai on Thursday night, news agency ANI reported. The 66-year-old filmmaker died in New Delhi, allegedly of a heart attack. It was an emotional scene at the late actor's residence as his family and the entire Bollywood fraternity bid him a tearful farewell. Family and friends of the late actor gathered around as the body of the 66-year-old actor was brought home.

Satish Kaushik was an actor, director, producer, comedian, and screenwriter. He is known for his roles as Calendar in Mr India, Pappu Pager in Deewana Mastana, and Chanu Ahmed in Sarah Gavron's British film Brick Lane. Also, he won the Filmfare Best Comedian Award twice - in 1990 for Ram Lakhan and in 1997 for Saajan Chale Sasural.