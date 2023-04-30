Arjun Kapoor's Postcards From Berlin With 'Love' Malaika Arora

Image was shared by Arjun Kapoor. (courtesy: arjunkapoor)

New post alert. Courtesy: Arjun Kapoor. The actor has shared amazing throwback pictures from his time in Berlin on Instagram. Arjun Kapoor is giving major street fashion goals in the first picture. We also get a glimpse of the actor's date night with his girlfriend, actress Malaika Arora. The slide featuring the two inside an elevator is our favourite. Sharing the pictures, the actor wrote, “Berlin with love [red heart] (literally).” To this, Malaika Arora replied with a red heart and heart-eye emoji. Actress Shriya Pilgaonkar wrote, “Berline” with a heart hands emoji.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora painted our screens red with the much-loved pictures from their European vacation. Before this, Arjun Kapoor shared some solo pictures of himself in the same denim hoodie on Instagram and wrote, “But what really matters is what's under the hood, and without continued attention to routine maintenance and repairs, it isn't long before the same old engine spoils the new ride - William Cope Moyers.” The pictures were clicked by Malaika Arora.

Along with a selfie of himself, Arjun Kapoor said, “Aage…Jo hua bhool nahi sakte…Jo hona hai usse rok nahi sakte…Lekin…Iss pal ko jeene ke liye apna sar uthaye…Bekhauf aage toh bad hi sakte hai…” Kriti Sanon was the first one to drop a comment under the post. She wrote, “Wahhhh…Deep.”

Malaika Arora also shared one too many snippets from their time in Austria. In the pics, Malaika and Arjun Kapoor are seen posing against a breathtaking backdrop. Her side note read, “All warm and cozy. That's how I feel around you…”

Now, look at Malaika Arora casually going out for a walk. Here, Malaika is seen standing in the middle of a street. Her caption read, “Where the streets have no name…”

Arjun Kapoor will be next seen in The Lady Killer opposite Bhumi Pednekar.