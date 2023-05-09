Just Janhvi Kapoor Making Us Feed Bad With Her Pilates Skills

Still From a video shared by Jahvi Kapoor. (courtesy: janhvikapoor)

Janhvi Kapoor's fitness mantra is too good to miss. The actress never fails to give major workout goals and how. So what's the latest update? Janhvi has announced on Instagram that she loves her Pilates sessions. In the video, Janhvi is seen performing a range of exercises under the supervision of her trainer Namrata Purohit. Sharing the video, the actress wrote, “Love a good pilates sesh.” Replying to the post, Namrata dropped fire and red heart emojis. Fans have also flooded the comments section with fire and red heart emojis.

Janhvi Kapoor has recently wrapped the shooting of her sports drama Mr and Mrs Mahi. Janhvi has announced it on Instagram with a long note. Janhvi also spoke about her journey that started two years ago. Talking about the last day on set, the actress said, I thought I'd wake up today feeling lighter and relieved because we all gave more to this film than we thought was even possible. But I feel kind of empty. Like a blank canvas. I feel like we've been to war and back, and I saw so many heroes in action. @vikrant_yeligeti@abhisheknayar we would have been lost without you'll. And I would have definitely collapsed on day 1 only @manushnandandop sir you carried us on your shoulders and made sure we reached the finish line. @anaygoswamy for making every battle look like a beautiful painting. Our entire AD team!!!! Lead by @deepu_sharma_@sankyluthra you guys are the real heroes. You'll never gave up, and never stepped down in moments of adversity, you'll rose to every occasion. Fought every battle.”

For director Sharan Sharma, Janhvi Kapoor said, “Sharan Sharma, you made sure, no matter how difficult things got, that none of us were compromising on our attempt at excellence. Under the burden of the worlds stress, still pushing, never settling. And along with @mehrotranikhil allowed us to find and create moments of truth and beauty. And gave me Mahima. Despite how hard it's been, I know she has been a gift to me that's meant more than even I'm being able to realise at this point.” Janhvi Kapoor added that she left “so lucky” to share the screen space with Rajkummar Rao.

Janhvi Kapoor will also be seen in Jr NTR's next NTR 30.