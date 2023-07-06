Janhvi Kapoor Shares Pics From Ulajh Schedule Wrap: '20 Days Done, 20 More To Go'

Janhvi posted this image. (Courtesy: Janhvi Kapoor)

Janhvi Kapoor's latest Instagram entry is an update about her upcoming feature Ulajh. The actor announced the first schedule wrap of her upcoming venture Ulajh, co-starring Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew in London. Janhvi posted some grey-scale pictures from the set of the movie. The first picture shows Janhvi posing on a big chair in what seems to be like a library. The actor also posted a picture with crew members. Janhvi also shared pictures with the film's director Sudhanshu Saria. Janhvi captioned the pictures, "20 days of Ulajh done. 20 more to go food for the soul."

The other actors of the movie also shared posts announcing the first schedule wrap of Ulajh. Gulshan Devaiah shared a couple of pictures with the director Sudhanshu Saria. He wrote in the caption, "Hot. Rain. Cold. Nightshifts. Clashing Helmets. Fun. Fatigue. Spasm. Excitement. Satisfaction. Happiness "We love making movies" Ulajh. UlajhDiaries London Schedule Wrap! A little rest before we get up up & away with the next schedule. Looking forward!!"

Roshan Mathew also shared a frame with the director and wrote, "We wrapped the first schedule of Ulajh a couple of days ago in London. Bearings are a bit all over the place still. It'd be a lot worse for Sudhanshu Saria, Shreya Dev Dube, Janhvi Kapoor and the rest of the team that worked non stop! But fun was had and cannot wait to get back to more of it. See you all in Delhi soon."

Meanwhile, Janhvi was last seen in Mili. She will next be seen Dostana 2 and Mr And Mrs Mahi. The teaser of Janhvi and Varun's Bawaal released on Wednesday. Gulshan Devaiah is known for movies like Hate Story, Hunterrr, Badhai Do and Unpaused, to name a few. Roshan Mathew is known for his performances in movies like C U Soon, Matchbox. Roshan was also a part of Anurag Kashyap's Choked.