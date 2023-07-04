Bawaal: Janhvi Kapoor And Varun Dhawan's Screen Love Story To Unfold On This Date

Janhvi Kapoor with Varun Dhawan. (courtesy: varundvn)

Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, on Tuesday morning, posted a brand new picture from the sets of their upcoming project Bawaal. The photo features Janhvi Kapoor curled up in Varun Dhawan's arms. Along with the image, the actors posted a reminder that the teaser of the film is slated to release on Wednesday. Both Janhvi and Varun shared identical posts and they captioned it, "Tum pyaar karne dete toh tumhe kitna pyaar karte (If you let me love, how much I would have loved you)." They added, "Bawaal teaser out tomorrow at 12."

Check out the post here:

Last month, the makers shared the first poster from the film on social media and the caption on it read, "Badlega sabke dilon ka haal, kyunki duniya bhar mein hone wala hain Bawaal (the condition of everyone's heart will change, because bawaal is going to happen all over the world). Releasing on Prime Video India in more than 200 countries and territories! #BawaalGoesGlobal. Presenting Sajid Nadiadwala's Bawaal on Prime directed by Nitesh Tiwari. Coming to you this July on Prime Video India."

Varun Dhawan was last seen in the fantasy film Bhediya with Kriti Sanon. The actor will be seen in the India chapter of the show Citadel, co-starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Varun Dhawan is the star of films like October, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, ABCD 2, Jugjugg Jeeyo, Student Of The Year, Badlapur and Dilwale to name a few.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in the thriller Mili. She is known for starring in films like Roohi, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Ghost Stories and GoodLuck Jerry among others. Her upcoming projects include Dostana 2 and Mr And Mrs Mahi. She has also signed a film with Jr NTR. Janhvi made her big Bollywood debut with Dhadak, co-starring Ishaan Khatter.