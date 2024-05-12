Mr And Mrs Mahi Trailer: Janhvi Kapoor And Rajkummar Rao's 'Imperfectly Perfect Partnership' With High Dose Of Cricket

A still from the film. (courtesy: YouTube)

Cricket, love, passion, dream and unfulfilled aspirations - the trailer of Rajkummar Rao And Janhvi Kapoor's MR. & MRS. MAHI will evoke a plethora of emotions. The video begins with a conversation between Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor, who are about to get married. While Mahi (Janhvi Kapoor) loves to read Jane Eyre, Emma, her namesake and husband-to-be (Rajkummar Rao) reads Facebook, social media and sales bills. Poles apart Mr and Mrs Mahi have one common ground of interest - cricket. The trailer shows in flashback scenes that Rajkummar Rao's dream of getting selected in the national India team is shattered and he is grappling to come to terms with it.

When Mr. Mahi discovers Mrs Mahi can play cricket, he decides to coach her. Well, Mrs Mahi is a doctor by profession and she doesn't have a desire to be a cricketer. Or does she? What follows is a high dose of drama laden with dream, aspirations and sweat-and-blood of Mr and Mrs Mahi. Check the trailer here:

Sharing the trailer, Rajkummar Rao wrote, "It's MORE than just a story...it's a journey of self-discovery, defying odds & hitting doubt out of the park when it comes to chasing YOUR dream with an imperfectly perfect partnership." Take a look:

A day ago, Janhvi Kapoor shared new posters from the film. Sharing the posters, she wrote, "An imperfectly perfect partnership built on dreams! Get ready to cheer for #MrAndMrsMahi as they chase their dreams on the pitch.#MrAndMrsMahi trailer hits the field tomorrow. In cinemas on 31st May, 2024." Take a look:

Directed by Sharan Sharma, who made his debut with Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Mr And Mrs Mahi marks the second collaboration between Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. They worked together in the horror comedy Roohi. Originally scheduled for an April release, the sports drama is now slated to hit theatres on May 31, 2024.