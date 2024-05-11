Mr And Mrs Mahi New Poster: Janhvi Kapoor And Rajkummar Rao In A 'Googly Of A Love Story'

Janhvi Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: janhvikapoor)

The fans' excitement knows no abounds as the makers of the much-anticipated film Mr And Mrs Mahi, starring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, recently dropped a new poster on social media. Janhvi delighted fans with a sneak peek of her and Rajkummar's characters in the latest poster. The poster features Janhvi, dressed in a pink jacket and black joggers, seated on the cricket field. She is seen wearing batting pads and wicket-keeping gloves. Rajkummar Rao, sporting a black tracksuit, can be seen sitting in front of her. Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao are seen flashing their biggest smiles.

The text on the poster reads, "A googly of a love story." Captioning the photo on Instagram, Janhvi Kapoor wrote, "An imperfectly perfect partnership built on dreams! Get ready to cheer for #MrAndMrsMahi as they chase their dreams on the pitch. #MrAndMrsMahi trailer hits the field tomorrow. In cinemas on 31st May, 2024./p>

Directed by Sharan Sharma, acclaimed for his directorial debut Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Mr And Mrs Mahi marks the second collaboration between Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao following their successful venture in Roohi.

Originally scheduled for an April release, the sports drama is now slated to hit theatres on May 31, 2024.

On the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor has an exciting lineup of projects. She will be seen in Devara alongside Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan. She is all set to star in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari alongside Varun Dhawan and RC16 alongside Ram Charan.

On the other hand, Rajkummar Rao's latest offering Srikanth, which chronicles the inspiring journey of industrialist Srikanth Bholla, hit theatres on May 10. Aside from that, he will be seen in Stree 2 opposite Shraddha Kapoor and the family drama Vicky Vidya Ka Wo Wala Video opposite Triptii Dimri.