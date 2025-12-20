Indian Of The Year: Janhvi Kapoor On Winning Female Actor Of The Year, 'Most Special Award'

Janhvi Kapoor was awarded the Best Actor Of The Year (Female) at the NDTV Indian Of The Year event held in New Delhi on Friday.

After receiving the award, the actress took to social media and shared some special moments from the ceremony.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, she wrote, "@ndtv actor of the year female for Homebound :) my biggest take away from the journey of this very special film is that; to really see people without your own baggage of judgement and to feel truly seen in return is perhaps the greatest gift we are capable of giving and receiving as human beings. And in that spirit..."

She added, "Thank you @ndtv for making me feel seen in my endeavour to try to be a better artist and for my small contribution to what is, was and always will be a piece of my heart - Homebound. And best director for the literal best director/ human teddy ever!!! @neeraj.ghaywan These are our first awards for our film in India, so obviously the most special. Streaming on Netflix incase you guys haven't watched it."

"I'm Extremely Grateful": Janhvi Kapoor

In her speech, she went on to describe how the experience deepened her understanding of human emotions and contradictions. "It's made me sensitive to the unimaginable hope and goodness in it, the beauty in it, the terror in it, the division in it, but also the unity in it. For all of these reasons, I'm extremely grateful to be a part of this journey. Truly honoured," Janhvi said.

Janhvi On Director Neeraj Ghaywan

Expressing gratitude to filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan, she acknowledged the faith he placed in her. "I'm extremely grateful to Neeraj sir for seeing something in me that, on most days, I can't see in myself," she said.

According to Janhvi, the core message of the film lies in empathy and recognition. "I really think that's what this film is about. It's about seeing people for what they really are, and feeling seen. That's really what we hope you take away from this experience. That's what I took away," she shared.

When asked about handling success and pressure after being named Indian of the Year, Janhvi admitted that the nervousness never truly disappears. "I don't know if you guys can tell, but my hand is shaking with this mic in it because I'm in this amazing room with so many formidable people. The pressure really never goes away," she said candidly.

She added that success has transformed pressure into something more meaningful. "I think the pressure has kind of turned into responsibility, and I'm more cognisant of it," Janhvi noted.

Janhvi Kapoor On How Her Parents' Relationship Shaped Her Values

Touching upon the importance of love and compassion in her life, Janhvi credited her parents' relationship for shaping her values. "I think just loyalty and trust, but more than anything, having respect for one another - respect for each other's opinions, their space, and giving your partner, your companion, or even your friends and the people around you room to grow and have their own experiences, and not curbing that instinct," she said.

She further reflected on how compassion allows people to thrive. "When you're around people who are truly compassionate and love you for who you are, you can be the best version of yourself. You're not reduced to other people's opinion of yourself, which I think is very important," Janhvi added.

Lightening the mood, Janhvi also joked about her limitations when asked if there was anything she deliberately avoided in public. "I was told before I came on stage that everyone's having a lot of fun - this person sang, that person sang - and that's one thing I'm not good at. I promise you, if I start singing, this hall will be empty in half a second," she said, drawing laughter from the audience.

Recalling her childhood growing up in a film family, Janhvi revealed she was always eager to perform. "I was very enterprising, so I'd put on skits. I'd direct and act in the skits and little dance shows. I was so enterprising that they had to pay a fee to enter to see me perform - but they had to pay to leave as well," she said with a smile.

About NDTV Indian Of The Year

NDTV introduced its Indian of the Year awards in 2003, focusing on transformative figures across similar fields who embody India's identity and progress. Continuing its tradition of honouring excellence as part of Indian Of The Year, NDTV undertook an exhaustive selection process to recognise outstanding Indians across 14 diverse categories-spanning business leadership, innovation, philanthropy, governance, sports, entertainment, culture, and science.