Mr & Mrs Mahi Box Office Collection Day 9: Janhvi Kapoor And Rajkummar Rao's Film Is At Rs 27 Crore And Counting

Image was Instagrammed by Janhvi Kapoor. (Image courtesy: janhvikapoor)

Mr & Mrs Mahi has crossed the ₹27 crore mark at the box office. On day 9, the sports-drama earned ₹2.15 crore, according to a Sacnilk report. So far, the film, headlined by Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, has collected ₹27.90 crore at the domestic box office. Following an impressive first week, the numbers has dipped a bit. Directed by Sharan Sharma, the film also features Zarina Wahab, Kumud Mishra, and Rajesh Sharma in prominent roles. Mr & Mrs Mahi narrates the story of a married couple, Mahendra and Mahima, who share the nickname Mahi. Upon discovering Mahima's love for cricket, Mahendra decides to coach his wife and help her become a professional cricketer.

On Friday, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted a note on X (formerly Twitter) to share the first-week box office collection of Mr & Mrs Mahi. He wrote, “#MrAndMrsMahi packs a respectable score in Week 1… Needs to maintain the pace in Week 2, since the regular flow of *prominent* films has commenced: #Munjya [7 June], followed by #ChanduChampion [14 June], #IshqVishkRebound [21 June] and #Kalki2898AD [Thu, 27 June].”

Mentioning the figures, Taran Adarsh added, “[Week 1] Fri 6.85 cr [#CinemaLoversDay], Sat 4.65 cr, Sun 5.62 cr, Mon 2.21 cr, Tue 1.86 cr, Wed 1.90 cr, Thu 1.80 cr. Total: ₹ 24.89 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice.”

Ahead of Mr & Mrs Mahi, a special screening was organised for Bollywood A-listers. The film's female lead, Janhvi Kapoor, arrived in style, embracing method dressing and wearing a top with jersey details. Janhvi's sister, Khushi Kapoor, was pictured alongside her rumoured beau Vedang Raina. The Laapataa Ladies squad, including Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava and Nitanshi Goel, were also seen at the premiere. Janhvi's father, producer Boney Kapoor, Mr & Mrs Mahi producer Karan Johar, actors Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and Boman Irani also showed up for the event. Click here to check out their pictures.

Released on May 31, Mr & Mrs Mahi has been produced by Dharma Productions and Zee Studios.