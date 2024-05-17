Janhvi Kapoor On Her 'Support System' Shikhar Pahariya: 'We Have Raised Each Other'

anhvi Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: janhvikapoor)

Janhvi Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Mr And Mrs Mahi and is busy with its promotions. In a recent interview with Mirchi Plus, Janhvi Kapoor opened up about her relationship with Shikhar Pahariya. Reflecting on the people who have stood by her, Janhvi Kapoor mentioned her parents, the late actor Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor, and then spoke about Shikhar. Janhvi revealed that Shikhar has been a significant presence in her life since her teenage years. She spoke about their mutual support for each other, describing how they share and nurture each other's dreams.

Janhvi Kapoor said, "He has been in my life since I was 15 or 16. I think my dreams have always been his dreams, and his dreams have always been my dreams. We've been very close. We've been each other's support system, almost as if we've raised each other."

A few days ago, Janhvi Kapoor dropped a new poster on social media. Janhvi delighted fans with a sneak peek of her and Rajkummar's characters in the latest poster. The poster features Janhvi, dressed in a pink jacket and black joggers, seated on the cricket field. She is seen wearing batting pads and wicket-keeping gloves. Rajkummar Rao, sporting a black tracksuit, can be seen sitting in front of her. Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao are seen flashing their biggest smiles.

The text on the poster reads, "A googly of a love story." Captioning the photo on Instagram, Janhvi Kapoor wrote, "An imperfectly perfect partnership built on dreams! Get ready to cheer for #MrAndMrsMahi as they chase their dreams on the pitch. #MrAndMrsMahi trailer hits the field tomorrow. In cinemas on 31st May, 2024./p>

Directed by Sharan Sharma, acclaimed for his directorial debut Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Mr And Mrs Mahi marks the second collaboration between Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao following their successful venture in Roohi.

Originally scheduled for an April release, the sports drama is now slated to hit theatres on May 31, 2024.