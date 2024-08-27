<i>Devara</i> Poster: The "Faces Of Fear" Have A New Name. Jr NTR It Is

Advertisement

Devara Poster: The "Faces Of Fear" Have A New Name. Jr NTR It Is

Devara is slated to release on September 27

Devara
Devara new poster.
Devara posters keep getting better and better. The makers shared a brand new poster from the film and it features Jr NTR in a double role. The strikingly similar looks feature Jr NTR dressed in black with kohl-rimmed eyes and intense gaze. The only difference is that Jr NTR's photo on the right has longer hair. The caption on the post reads, "The faces of fear. In a month, his arrival will stir up the world with an unmissable big screen experience. Let's experience his Majestic Madness in theaters on September 27th."Devara stars Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles. Jr NTR will be reuniting with Koratala Siva for the film after Janatha Garage.

A few weeks ago, the makers of Devara released the song Dheere Dheere, featuring Janhvi Kapoor and Jr NTR. The caption on the post read, "Devara Second Single out now. #Devara."

The film's new release dates were announced in June this year. Karan Johar, who will distribute the Hindi version of the film, shared an update and wrote, "Prepare for an early arrival for an epic showdown with the unforgiving storm! Man of Masses Jr NTR's #Devara - in cinemas 27th September, 2024."

During a recent event in Hyderabad, Jr NTR said this about the new project, "It's my promise to you all that the wait for Devara will be worth it and every fan will raise their collar in pride once the film releases," reported news agency ANI. Meanwhile, NTR Jr is collaborating with KGF director Prashanth Neel for a new untitled film.

Devara, Devara New Poster, Jr NTR
Devara Poster: The "Faces Of Fear" Have A New Name. Jr NTR It Is
