<i>Devara</i> New Song <i>Chuttamalle</i>: Jr NTR Plus Janhvi Kapoor Equals Romance

Jr NTR, affectionately called as the Man of Masses by his legion of fans and Janhvi Kapoor are gearing up for the release of their highly anticipated film, Devara: Part 1. Excitement reached new heights as the makers dropped the film's second song, titled Chuttamalle (Dheere Dheere in Hindi). Unlike the first song, Fear, which showcases Jr NTR's bravery and strength, this new track is a romantic melody highlighting the chemistry between the lead characters. The song is set against breathtaking backdrops of wilderness and beaches and is narrated from the viewpoint of the female lead, played by Janhvi Kapoor.

The lyrics capture the deep emotions she feels in the presence of her love interest (Jr NTR). The song also showcases the actors' impressive dance moves.

Composed by Anirudh Ravichander and written by Ramajogayya Sastry, the vocals are given by Shilpa Rao, with choreography by Bosco Martis. Chuttamalle has also been released in Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

Devara stars Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Prakash Raj, Srikanth and Shine Tom Chacko in pivotal roles. The film is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, with cinematography by Rathnavelu ISC, production design by Sabu Cyril and editing by Sreekar Prasad. It is scheduled to hit theatres on September 27, 2024.

In an earlier interview with The Week, Janhvi said, "I never learned Telugu and it is something I am ashamed of. I can understand it phonetically, but I can't speak it. Yes, it is one of my biggest regrets." She added, "This part of me had been dormant for a while. But the Devara team is very patient and helpful. They are working with such stalwarts and I am so grateful they are just a call away to help me with my lines."