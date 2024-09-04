Watch: Shraddha Kapoor Kisses Stuntwoman's Hands On <i>Stree 2</i> Set

Stree 2 is having a dream run at the box office. Shraddha Kapoor, who reprised her role in the second installment of the franchise, is garnering praise for her performance. A BTS video from the set is viral on social media. In the video, Shraddha Kapoor can be seen holding a stuntwoman's hands affectionately and praising her. Shraddha can be heard saying in the video, "You're a superwoman" and she kissed her hands. A fan page dedicated to the actor shared the video on Instagram and captioned it, "A little bts of #Stree2." Take a look:

A few days ago, Shraddha Kapoor shared a thank you note for the Stree makers. She shared a collage featuring pictures with director Amar Kaushik and producer Dinesh Vijan. She wrote in the post, "6 saal puraane photos, pehli Stree ke dauraan humaare Stree aur Stree 2 ke super duper blockbuster producer aur director ke saath. Thank you Dinoo aur Amar Kaushik. Mujhe apne kamaal, bemisaal aur lajavaab Stree picharon mein shamil karne (6 year old photos, during the first Stree with our super duper blockbuster producer and director of our Stree and Stree 2. Thank you Dinoo and Amar for including me in your amazing, unparalleled and wonderful Stree series of films)."

Stree 2 stars Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee. The film released on August 15. The film also features cameos by Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan and Tamannaah. The film is a few crores away from Rs 500 crore.

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote, "All the principal actors know exactly what the game is. Embracing the zaniness of the project with gusto, they appear appreciably more into the swing of things than they were in the precursor. If only Stree 2 had kept pace with the wonderfully clued-in cast, it would have been an unqualified success. If it isn't, it is only because it shies away from breaking the mould and does not aim for more than just more of the same."