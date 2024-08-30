<i>Stree 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 15: Shraddha Kapoor And Rajkummar Rao's Film Is At 432 Crore (And Counting)

Amar Kaushik's Stree 2 debuted in theatres on August 15 and became the biggest opener of 2024. The film achieved double-digit collections everyday for the first two weeks. Despite the slight drop in numbers in the third week, the movie is well on its way to entering the Rs 500 crore-club in India. On day 15, Stree 2 earned Rs 8.25 crore, reported Sacnilk. With this, the film's total collection now stands at Rs 432.80 crore. Stree 2 had an overall 16.5% Hindi occupancy on Thursday, August 29, the report added. The film features Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana in key roles. Additionally, it included guest appearances from Tamannaah Bhatia, Akshay Kumar and Varun Dhawan.

On Thursday, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted an update on Stree 2's box office numbers on X (formerly Twitter). He wrote, "Stree2 continues to exhibit a rock-steady trend, with a minimal decline on its [second] Wed compared to Tue... This solid hold on weekdays - especially after a string of holidays - suggests that the film is poised for an impressive Weekend 3.[Week 2] Fri 19.30 cr, Sat 33.80 cr, Sun 40.75 cr, Mon 20.20 cr, Tue 12.25 cr, Wed 10.40 cr. Total: ₹ 444.50 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice."

#Stree2 continues to exhibit a rock-steady trend, with a minimal decline on its [second] Wed compared to Tue... This solid hold on weekdays - especially after a string of holidays - suggests that the film is poised for an impressive Weekend 3.



[Week 2] Fri 19.30 cr, Sat 33.80… pic.twitter.com/sJFpxCDnqy — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 29, 2024

Previously, in an interaction with News18, Rajkummar Rao reacted to Stree 2's box office success. The actor said, "We were sure that the film would get lot of love because of the love that Stree 1 got. There's a big fan-following for Stree, including me. I am a huge fan of Stree myself. But these numbers are way above our expectations. We are glad and super elated. There's a lot of gratitude that this is happening with a film like Stree, because it is content-driven film.”

The Stree series falls under Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy universe alongside Roohi, Bhediya and Munjya. Stree 2 is bankrolled by Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande under Maddock Films and Jio Studios.