Shraddha Kapoor's Thank You Note To <i>Stree 2</i> Makers

Shraddha Kapoor shared a special post for Stree 2 makers on her Instagram profile, on Friday night. It happens to be a collage comprising photos from Stree shoot juxtaposed with a relatively recent one. She captioned the post, "6 saal puraane photos, pehli Stree ke dauraan humaare Stree aur Stree 2 ke super duper blockbuster producer aur director ke saath. Thank you Dinoo aur Amar Kaushik. Mujhe apne kamaal, bemisaal aur lajavaab Stree picharon mein shamil karne (6 year old photos, during the first Stree with our super duper blockbuster producer and director of our Stree and Stree 2. Thank you Dinoo and Amar for including me in your amazing, unparalleled and wonderful Stree series of films)."

Stree 2 stars Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee. The film released on August 15. The film also features cameos by Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan and Tamannaah.

The film opened to largely positive reviews and a stellar box office opening. In his review for NDTV, Saibal Chatterjee wrote, "All the principal actors know exactly what the game is. Embracing the zaniness of the project with gusto, they appear appreciably more into the swing of things than they were in the precursor. If only Stree 2 had kept pace with the wonderfully clued-in cast, it would have been an unqualified success. If it isn't, it is only because it shies away from breaking the mould and does not aim for more than just more of the same."