Advertisement

Shraddha Kapoor's Thank You Note To Stree 2 Makers

Stree 2 is ruling the box office and how

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Shraddha Kapoor's Thank You Note To <i>Stree 2</i> Makers
Shraddha Kapoor with Amar Kaushik. (courtesy: shraddhakapoor)
New Delhi:

Shraddha Kapoor shared a special post for Stree 2 makers on her Instagram profile, on Friday night. It happens to be a collage comprising photos from Stree shoot juxtaposed with a relatively recent one. She captioned the post, "6 saal puraane photos, pehli Stree ke dauraan humaare Stree aur Stree 2 ke super duper blockbuster producer aur director ke saath. Thank you Dinoo aur Amar Kaushik. Mujhe apne kamaal, bemisaal aur lajavaab Stree picharon mein shamil karne (6 year old photos, during the first Stree with our super duper blockbuster producer and director of our Stree and Stree 2. Thank you Dinoo and Amar for including me in your amazing, unparalleled and wonderful Stree series of films)."

Check out Shraddha Kapoor's post here:

Stree 2 stars Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee. The film released on August 15. The film also features cameos by Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan and Tamannaah.

The film opened to largely positive reviews and a stellar box office opening. In his review for NDTV, Saibal Chatterjee wrote, "All the principal actors know exactly what the game is. Embracing the zaniness of the project with gusto, they appear appreciably more into the swing of things than they were in the precursor. If only Stree 2 had kept pace with the wonderfully clued-in cast, it would have been an unqualified success. If it isn't, it is only because it shies away from breaking the mould and does not aim for more than just more of the same."

Show full article
Comments

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Stree 2, STREE 2 Makers, Shraddha Kapoor
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
Busan International Film Festival: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi Bags Two Nominations
Shraddha Kapoor's Thank You Note To <i>Stree 2</i> Makers
Varun Dhawan On Niece Anjini's Bollywood Debut: "Welcome To The Movies"
Next Article
Varun Dhawan On Niece Anjini's Bollywood Debut: "Welcome To The Movies"
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
;