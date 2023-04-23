Pics: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Aamir Khan And Other Stars At Arpita-Aayush Sharma's Eid Bash

Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Preity Zinta, Kartik Aaryan, Ibrahim Ali Khan and others were pictured at Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma's Eid party on Saturday

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Aamir Khan were pictured at the Eid party in Mumbai.

New Delhi:

It was a starry night in Mumbai as many stars attended Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma's Eid party on Saturday. Like every year, celebs put their best fashion foot forward for the bash. Salman Khan and his family, including mothers Salma Khan and Helen, siblings Arbaaz, Sohail and Alvira-Atul Agnihotra and niece and nephews Alizeh, Ayaan, Nirvan and Yohan. Other celebs who were spotted at the bash were Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Preity Zinta, Sangita Bijlani, Anil Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Kartik Aaryan, Bhagyashree with her family - husband Himalaya Dasani and kids Abhimanyu-Avantika, Pooja Hegde and many more. Indian former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni's wife Sakshi and his daughter Ziva were also pictured arriving in the traditional ensembles. 

Salman Khan looked dashing in a black ensemble as he posed for the shutterbugs. Arbaaz and Sohail opted for blue outfits for the Eid party.  

First, check out pictures of the Khan family here: 

Katrina Kaif, Dia Mirza, Preity Zinta and Pooja Degde added sparkles to Arpita Aayush's Eid with their traditional ensembles. 

Aamir Khan and Kartik Aaryan happily posed for the shutterbugs. 

Anil Kapoor and Suniel Shetty looked evergreen as ever. 

Sakshi Dhoni with her daughter Ziva Singh Dhoni in the shades of yellow and blue. 

Mini Mathur and Kabir Khan smiled for the cameras. 

Sangeeta Bijlani and Iulia Vantur looked pretty in the shades of white and blue. 

Disha Patani and Palak Tiwari made a splash in green and black sarees for the Eid bash. 

The power couples of Bollywood - Genelia D'Souza-Riteish Deshmukh, Neil Nitin Mukesh-Rukmini and Ayushmann Khurrana-Tahira Kashyap. 

Neelam Kothari, Farah Khan Ali and Tabu smiled at the cameras.

Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan co-stars, Raghav Juyal and Shehnaaz Gill, were pictured at the party. 

Bhagyashree attended the Eid bash with her family. 

Siblings Huma Qureshi-Saqib Saleem and Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal smiled for the cameras. 

Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim, Nirvan Khan and Ahan Panday (Ananya Panday's cousin) were also spotted at the party. 

On Saturday afternoon, like every year, Salman Khan stepped out on his balcony for the annual ritual of meeting his fans on Eid. He greeted the sea of fans gathered outside his house in Mumbai.

