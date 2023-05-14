Watch: Salman Khan's Niece Ayat Sharma Follows 'Mamu's Footsteps', Like Literally

Still from a video shared By Salman Khan. (courtesy: beingsalmankhan )

It is a well-known fact that Salman Khan dotes on his family. The actor is often seen spending time with loved ones and his latest Instagram post is proof of this. The superstar has shared a video in which he is seen with his niece Ayat Sharma. For context, Ayat Sharma is the daughter of Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma. In the video, clicked ahead of Salman Khan's show in Kolkata, he is seen hanging out with his niece. In the clip, Salman Khan and Ayat Sharma are seen walking up and down a room while shaking their hands. Towards the end of the clip, the two are even seen dancing together.

Sharing the video, Salman Khan wrote, “Following Mamu's footsteps. #dabanggreloadedkolkata.” In response to the post, Tanuj Virwani wrote: “Made my day [heart emoji].” Maanayata Dutt wrote, “Mashallah!! Adorable [heart emoji].”

Check out the video here:

A few days ago, Salman Khan shared a photo of himself relaxing outdoors. Dressed in a casual ensemble, the actor looks amazing as always in the photo. In the caption, he wrote, “Thank God.” Varun Dhawan replied to the post with a heart emoji.

Recently, a video of Aayush Sharma talking about the trolling Arpita Sharma faces went viral on social media. Speaking about how Arpita is body-shamed on social media, he said, “My wife (Arpita Khan) is constantly trolled for being overweight. She is a constant target that being a celebrity she shouldn't be so fat; she should dress a certain way. And she is dark in colour. Every time her picture comes, people are quick to remind her that she is dark in colour… Today, beauty is no longer internal, no one wants to know how beautiful you are as a human being, but people want to see you beautiful externally. But I am proud of my wife, because she is comfortable in her own skin.”

Praising Arpita Khan, Aayush Sharma added, “She is proud of who she is and behind closed doors, she tells me, 'I am not a celebrity, I have done nothing to be a celebrity. I am never going to be in front of the camera, so I am going to be who I am, I am going to live my life the way I am going to live my life.”

On the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan opposite Pooja Hegde. He will be seen next in Tiger 3.