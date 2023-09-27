Ganesh Chaturthi: A Glimpse Of Aamir Khan's Festivities From Last Night

Aamir Khan pictured at the festivities.

Aamir Khan attended the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities hosted by politician Ashish Shelar in Mumbai on Tuesday night. The actor was pictured arriving at the venue with a plateful of sweets in his hand. The actor, after offering prayers, was seen posing for the cameras. Aamir Khan was dressed in his festive best for the occasion. He wore a white kurta-pajama set for the festivities. Meanwhile, the other guests at the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations included actors Karisma Kapoor, Adah Sharma and Kim Sharma.

Here's a video of the celebs at the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities:

Earlier this month, at the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities hosted by the Ambanis, Aamir Khan was MIA. However, his son Junaid and daughter Ira were a part of the celebrations. Aamir Khan's son Junaid will also make his acting debut soon with a Netflix-Yash Raj Films project.

In terms of work, Aamir Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, which released in August last year. The actor also had a cameo appearance in Revathy's Salaam Venky, starring Kajol in the lead role. He is also a producing a film titled Champions.

Speaking of his next acting project, Aamir Khan said this at a trailer launch event earlier this year, "I haven't decided to do any film as of now. I want to spend time with my family right now. I'm feeling good about it because that's what I want to do right now. I'll do a film when I'm emotionally ready, for sure," news agency PTI quoted him as saying.