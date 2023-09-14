Viral: Aamir Khan And Ex-Wife Reena Dutta Make A Rare Appearance Together In Mumbai

Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta spotted together in the city.

Lagaan star Aamir Khan was pictured by the paparazzi on Wednesday night as he stepped out of a store in Mumbai with his first wife Reena Dutta. Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta, who were married for over 16 years, made a rare appearance yesterday in their casual best. While Aamir was spotted in a blue kurta, Reena Dutta looked lovely in purple. The duo was proceeding towards their car as Aamir Khan asked his ex-wife to watch her step. The Dangal actor and Reena Dutta are parents to son Junaid Khan and daughter Ira Khan.

A few weeks back, Aamir Khan's ex-wives Kiran Rao and Reena Dutta were pictured at filmmaker cousin Mansoor Khan (who directed Aamir in the 1988 film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak)'s book launch in Mumbai. The event was also attended by Aamir Khan. Kiran Rao and Reena Dutta were pictured hugging at the event.

See pictures from the book launch event here:

Last year, on Karan Johar's chat show, Aamir Khan opened up about his family dynamic and said, "We all get together once a week, no matter how busy we are. There is a lot of genuine care, love and respect towards each other. I have the highest regard and respect for both of them. Hum log hamesha parivar he rahenge (We will always be a family)."

Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta got married in 1986. The couple ended their marriage in 2002. Later, Aamir married Kiran Rao in 2005, and together they have a son, Azad Rao Khan. However, their marriage ended in 2021.