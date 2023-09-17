When Aamir Khan Video Called Jaideep Ahlawat And Asked Him About His Acting Process

Image was shared on X. (Courtesy: DasBro124)

Jaideep Ahlawat is awaiting the release of his film Jaane Jaan with Kareena Kapoor and Vijay Varma. The movie, by Sujoy Ghosh, is set to premiere on Netflix on September 21. But this isn't the first time Jaideep will be seen in an OTT project. Remember his ground-breaking performance in the 2020 series Paatal Lok? We loved his character. Didn't we? Well, Jaideep has now revealed that Bollywood's “Mr Perfectionist” Aamir Khan contacted him after watching the show. The actor, in conversation with Humans of Bombay, said Aamir Khan wanted to get on a video call with him.

Recalling the incident, Jaideep Ahlawat said it happened almost a week after the release Paatal Lok. Jaideep added that he was talking to some of his friends when a message popped up, “Hi, this is Aamir Khan, please let me know whenever you are free, I will call.” The actor thought that it was a prank. Jaideep said that he even showed the message to his wife Jyoti Ahlawat. “Ye sahi nahi ho sakta [This can't be true]”.

Jaideep Ahlawat continued, “When I heard his voice I was sure it was Aamir [Khan] and he said ‘Can we talk on a video call?'” Jaideep added that he and Aamir spoke for more than 30 minutes. He also revealed that Aamir wanted to know about his acting process and methods. Jaideep said, “You [Aamir Khan] are asking me about my process? You are the master of this, of preparing for a character, starting from the look of the character.”

“He [Aamir Khan] was so genuine and sweet,” Jaideep Ahlawat added.

Jaideep Ahlawat said, “We definitely knew we had done a great job with Paatal Lok, but we didn't know that after two days there would be bombardment. 48 hours after the release of Pataal Lok my phone started hanging. I cried every single day multiple times because of the phone calls and responses.”

Jaideep Ahlawat added that his Gangs Of Wasseypur co-star Manoj Bajpayee had also called him. Jaideep said, “I think it was the second or third day after release and I got a call from Manoj Bajpayee. He spoke for about 30 to 35 minutes.”

Talking about Jaane Jaan, the crime-thriller film is based on Japanese author Keigo Higashino's novel The Devotion of Suspect X.