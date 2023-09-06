Saif Ali Khan's Advice To Wife Kareena Kapoor On The Sets Of Jaane Jaan: 'You Better Be On Your Toes'

Kareena Kapoor with Vijay Varma and Jaideep Alahwat at Jaane Jaan trailer launch

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Vijay Varma are all set to come up with a mystery thriller film Jaane Jaan. Kareena, Jaideep, and Vijay graced the trailer launch of the movie in Mumbai on Tuesday. Kareena makes her OTT debut with this movie, and she admitted at the event that she is more anxious about it than she was 23 years ago, when she made her Bollywood debut in the 2000 movie Refugee.

She said, “I am more nervous than I was 23 years ago. Because I was watching the promo so closely on the television screen. So people will be watching me closely in their homes. I'm nervous, but I know one thing for sure- we all have worked really hard,”

She added, “I was actually pregnant with Jeh at that time. And I said it's such a lovely idea. It just fell together, Everyone's doing so much work on Netflix and it's so good and I did not want to be left behind.”

She added, “Jaideep and Vijay were always so prepared. I had gone with the thought that Saif had already told me. Saif had told me to wipe away the attitude. He told me they are supremely talented and have the ability to improvise the dialogues. He told me you better be on your toes. I replied to him that I would be like a student in the school. To this, Saif said to me ‘Stop being a backbencher in the school. I was constantly watching them how they work.”

“Jaideep was always very prepared and composed at work. Vijay is a bit like me, he is laughing and having fun on the set, but his every scene is different from one another. He is a thoughtful person. Being in that environment on the set, I was also always on my toes. I also feel an actor should always be threatened by other actors on set, otherwise, it's going to be not fruitful. It's nice to have a certain level of alertness around,” she added.

To this Vijay replied, “Hearing these comments from Kareena, Vijay Varma funnily replies, “I just want to thank Saif Ali Khan. If he is not there, we would not know our value.” Kareena wore a wine-coloured outfit. She kept her makeup natural and opted for a simple bun for her hairstyle. Jaane Jaan is directed by Sujoy Ghosh and also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Vijay Varma in the lead roles.

The trailer for the Netflix film will be out on September 5.

The first glimpse shows Sujoy Ghosh's signature crime thriller directorial style that has Kareena Kapoor Khan in a whole new striking look, barefaced and playing the role of a mother. The video begins with Kareena singing Helen's iconic song Aa Jane Jaan in a mysterious voice. The video then takes us to the intriguing shots of Vijay and Jaideep.

One of the best parts about Jaane Jaan is that it will be released on Kareena's birthday on September 21 on Netflix.

The film is based in Kalimpong and is the official adaptation of the bestselling novel Devotion of Suspect X by Keigo Higashino.

