Jaane Jaan Trailer: The Curious Case Of Kareena Kapoor, Vijay Varma And Jaideep Ahlawat

Jaane Jaan: A still from the trailer. (courtesy: YouTube)

Welcome to the the mysterious world of Maya D'Souza (played by Kareena Kapoor), whose life is changed after a knock on the door from her neighbor Naren (Jaideep Ahlawat). Set in Kalimpong, the trailer of Jaane Jaan showcases the story of Maya, whose life is anything but an open book. Her neighbour asks her if everything is ok as he checks up on her. Yes, she says but obviously everything is not ok. Without shedding much details on her actual problems (which we get only glimpses of), she tells him it was just a cockroach that she killed. Turns out, someone else is looking for Maya too. A Mumbai Police officer who goes by the name Karan Anand (Vijay Varma). He can't help but suspect her and warns Naren of her intentions as well. "Her every move is calculated," he says.

The curious case of Maya D'Souza takes a different turn altogether when both the men in her vicinity find themselves attracted towards her. There are montages of Maya dancing and singing with the police officer. She also maintains that she likes her neighbour (or does she?) "Everyone likes you a lot. Me too," she tells him. Simply put, like the makers did in the trailer's YouTube description, "Every move will have to be calculated if the lines between innocence and guilt need to be blurred."

Check out the trailer of Jaane Jaan here:

Sharing the trailer on social media, the film's lead actor Kareena Kapoor wrote, "It's almost time... 21st September. See you Jaane Jaan. #JaaneJaanOnNetflix."

Previously, Kareena Kapoor teased about the project and she simply wrote, "It's a secret I can't wait to tell."

Jaane Jaan directed by Sujoy Ghosh is based on The Devotion of Suspect X, the 2005 bestselling novel by Japanese author Higashino Keigo. The project marks Kareena Kapoor's OTT debut.