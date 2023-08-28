Vijay Varma Poses With Jaane Jaan Co-Star Kareena Kapoor. The Internet Is So Jealous

Image was shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: itsvijayvarma)

All eyes are on Vijay Varma, who has had a great year so far. After the success of his last few releases – Dahaad, Lust Stories 2, and Kaalkoot, Vijay Varma will be seen in Jaane Jaan next. The actor will be sharing screen space with Kareena Kapoor and Jaideep Ahlawat in the Sujoy Ghosh film. Now, Vijay Varma has shared a bunch of images with his co-stars that have the internet excited. Dressed in a grey suit, Vijay Varma looks dapper as she stands alongside Kareena Kapoor in red and Jaideep Ahlawat in a dusty pink ensemble. In the caption, he wrote, “Hello Jaane Jaan.”Several fans of the actor have flooded the comments section with compliments. One fan said, “Cannot, like cannot wait to see this! Such a casting coup!” Given how stylish they look, another said, “Me and my sister at a stranger's wedding.” A user loved Vijay Varma's suit. He said, "You look so good in grey."

Given that Vijay Varma is enjoying his day at the beach as per his Instagram Stories, a person said, “Beach pe beth ke kon posting karta hai Vijay Varma beer pio chill karo [ Who works at the beach, Vijay Varma? Have a beer and chill].” "Areh, the chemistry you guys share! Someone should cast you guys opposite each other," said another.

One user tagged Vijay Varma's girlfriend Tamannaah Bhatia and said, "Bhabiji, yeh kya dekh liya [Bhabi, look at this]," and another wrote, "Zindagi toh aap ji rahe hai [You are living a good life]."

Check out the post here:

As mentioned above, on Instagram Stories, Vijay Varma shared an image of himself at the beach and said, “Off duty.”

Kareena Kapoor also shared similar pictures and wrote, “Are you red-dy for it? I clearly am given my outfit choice. Super kicked to have worked with these lovely artists, Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat - expect more from this fab trio. Jaane Jaan releasing on 21st September only on Netflix.”

Meanwhile, in a recent interview, Vijay Varma also spoke about his relationship with actress Tamannaah Bhatia. He told Film Companion that he broke his self-imposed rule – of not dating an actress – after meeting Tamannaah Bhatia. “When I started out, I thought I would not be with an actress or anybody from the industry, just because I was probably very angry at the industry. So, when we started seeing each other, I found so much value in having somebody who knows the game, who knows the business, who understands the artistic, the creative, the logistics, the financial, all sides of movie making,” he said.

Jaane Jaan is based on The Devotion of Suspect X, the 2005 bestselling novel by Japanese author Higashino Keigo.