Jaane Jaan: These Pics Of Kareena Kapoor, Vijay Varma And Jaideep Ahlawat Are Making The Wait For The Film So Hard

Kareena Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor just dropped a picture on Instagram on Saturday and we just can't seem to get enough of it. She poses with Jaane Jaanco-stars Vijay Varma And Jaideep Ahlawat in one frame. The second shot features a glimpse of her OOTD. She captioned the post, "Are you red-dy for it? I clearly am given my outfit choice. Super kicked to have worked with these lovely artists, Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat - expect more from this fab trio. Jaane Jaan releasing on 21st September only on Netflix." The Internet couldn't help but love the post. "That's an exciting trio for sure," commented a user. "PHAT," read a second comment (as in pretty hot and tempting)." Another added, "Can't wait." Another added, "Uff."

Check out Kareena Kapoor's post here:

Earlier on Friday, the stars of Jaane Jaan were pictured on sets in Mumbai.

Sharing the film's teaser, Kareena Kapoor wrote on Friday, "Jaane Jaan is coming on our very own Jaane Jaan's birthday. Mark your calendars for a present like no other. Jaane Jaan arrives 21 September, only on Netflix. " The announcement came in the form of a teaser that opens with Kareena Kapoor mouthing the iconic song Aa Jane Jaan featuring Helen from Intaquam. The teaser also features Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in a noir-like setting.

Earlier this week, Kareena Kapoor teased about the project and she simply wrote, "It's a secret I can't wait to tell." The project marks Kareena Kapoor's OTT debut.

Jaane Jaan by Sujoy Ghosh is based on The Devotion of Suspect X, the 2005 bestselling novel by Japanese author Higashino Keigo.