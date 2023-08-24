Kareena Kapoor On Her OTT Debut: 'I Have The Jitters Of A Newcomer'

Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor is making her Netflix debut and it has to be big, literally. Kareena's upcoming Netflix feature has been directed by Sujoy Ghosh. Kareena will share screen space with Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat in this thriller. The movie is tentatively called The Devotion of Suspect X. According to a few reports, the title of the movie has been changed. However, official confirmation is awaited. Now, ahead of its release on Netflix, the makers of the movie and Netflix team initiated conversations around the film.

Speaking about her streaming debut, Kareena said, "I am excited to be coming on Netflix with a very special project . After 23 years, this feels like a new launch and I have the jitters of a new-comer! Audiences will see me in a role I have never played before, with a story that is so unique and thrilling. Netflix has always showcased films from different parts of the world in the most authentic manner, backing artists who love what they do and giving them a platform to reach 190 countries! I am looking forward to seeing the viewers react to a role that I believe is one of my best!"

Kareena Kapoor also shared a reel on her Instagram feed today. The reel shows filmmakers and script writers offering her run-of the-mill roles and she's getting irritated. Kareena is trying to get rid of "Geet" (her iconic role in Jab We Met) or "Poo" (Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham). The reel ends with a disclaimer "to be continued" and Kareena wrote in the caption, "It's a secret I can't wait to tell."

Take a look at Kareena's post here:

A few days back, Kareena hosted a house party for her close friends. Karan Johar, Amrita Arora, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla attended the party. Kareena shared inside pictures on her Instagram stories. Sharing a picture of Karan Johar, Kareena captioned it, "Rocky in the house." Sharing a picture with Malaika Arora, Kareena wrote, "Kaftan girls for life."

Take a look at the pictures below:

Apart from Sujoy Ghosh's movie, Kareena will next be seen in The Crew with Tabu and Kriti Sanon. She has also shot for Hansal Mehta's untitled movie.