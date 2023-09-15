Aamir Khan's Son Junaid To Make Acting Debut In YRF-Netflix Project

Junaid with Aamir Khan.

Aamir Khan's son Junaid is all set to step into the Hindi film industry. He will star in a project titled Maharaj, which will collaboratively be made by Yash Raj Films and OTT giant Netflix, reports news agency PTI. Junaid, the elder of Aamir Khan's two children with his ex-wife and film producer Reena Dutta, often assists his father in filmmaking. "The first two projects to come out of this partnership are thriller series The Railway Men and Maharaj, a film marking the acting debut of superstar Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan," the PTI report stated.

Set in the 1800, Maharaj is reportedly inspired by true events and it will showcase the story of a journalist, who is hailed as a hero after he decides to pursue challenging stories of truth and courage that question the society. Besides Junaid, the film will also feature Jaideep Ahlawat, Sharvari and Shalini Pandey and it will be directed by Siddharth P Malhotra.

Netflix India and Yash Raj Films announced the collaboration via an Instagram post. It read, "Netflix and Yash Raj Films forge an iconic partnership to mark a new era of storytelling in India." The caption accompanying the caption read, "Netflix and Yash Raj Films join forces to bring a new era of blockbusters! Coming soon."

Other than Junaid, Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta are also parents to Ira Khan. Aamir is also a dad to Azad with ex-wife and filmmaker Kiran Rao.

In terms of work, Aamir Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, which released in August last year. The actor also had a cameo appearance in Revathy's Salaam Venky, starring Kajol in the lead role. He is also a producing a film titled Champions. He has also backed the film Laapataa Ladies.

(With inputs from PTI)