Today, the Delhi High Court will hear actor Rajpal Yadav's interim bail petition in the Rs 9 crore debt case.

Rajpal Yadav, known for films such as Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Chup Chup Ke, Hungama, Garam Masala, and Waqt: The Race Against Time, surrendered at Delhi's Tihar Jail on February 5 after the court rejected his last-minute plea for more time in the long-running cheque bounce and loan default case.

According to his lawyer Bhaskar Upadhyay, the actor has paid Rs 2.5 crore in the Rs 9-crore cheque bounce-case. The initial amount of debt is Rs 5 crore, with interest, penalty and other additions the total sum payable by Rajpal Yadav stands at Rs 9 crore.

Rajpal Yadav issued several cheques to clear the dues, but they bounced, sparking criminal charges under the Negotiable Instruments Act. On February 2, 2026, the Delhi High Court ordered him to surrender to jail authorities by 4 pm on February 4, slamming his repeated breaches of promises as deplorable conduct.

The actor is facing severe financial and legal troubles as unpaid dues snowballed to nearly Rs 9 crore after his 2012 directorial debut, Ata Pata Laapata, bombed at the box office.

Ever since Rajpal Yadav's surrender at Tihar Jail, several Bollywood celebrities, including Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Sonu Sood, and Priyadarshan, have come forward to support the actor financially. Filmmaker David Dhawan, actors Varun Dhawan and Gurmeet Chaudhary, singers Mika, Guru Randhawa, and Anup Jalota, music producer Rao Inderjeet Singh Yadav, politician Tej Pratap Yadav, and boxer Vijender Singh have also extended help to Rajpal Yadav.

