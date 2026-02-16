Today, the Delhi High Court will hear actor Rajpal Yadav's interim bail petition in the Rs 9 crore debt case.
Rajpal Yadav, known for films such as Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Chup Chup Ke, Hungama, Garam Masala, and Waqt: The Race Against Time, surrendered at Delhi's Tihar Jail on February 5 after the court rejected his last-minute plea for more time in the long-running cheque bounce and loan default case.
According to his lawyer Bhaskar Upadhyay, the actor has paid Rs 2.5 crore in the Rs 9-crore cheque bounce-case. The initial amount of debt is Rs 5 crore, with interest, penalty and other additions the total sum payable by Rajpal Yadav stands at Rs 9 crore.
Rajpal Yadav issued several cheques to clear the dues, but they bounced, sparking criminal charges under the Negotiable Instruments Act. On February 2, 2026, the Delhi High Court ordered him to surrender to jail authorities by 4 pm on February 4, slamming his repeated breaches of promises as deplorable conduct.
The actor is facing severe financial and legal troubles as unpaid dues snowballed to nearly Rs 9 crore after his 2012 directorial debut, Ata Pata Laapata, bombed at the box office.
Ever since Rajpal Yadav's surrender at Tihar Jail, several Bollywood celebrities, including Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Sonu Sood, and Priyadarshan, have come forward to support the actor financially. Filmmaker David Dhawan, actors Varun Dhawan and Gurmeet Chaudhary, singers Mika, Guru Randhawa, and Anup Jalota, music producer Rao Inderjeet Singh Yadav, politician Tej Pratap Yadav, and boxer Vijender Singh have also extended help to Rajpal Yadav.
When Rajpal Yadav Took Acting Workshops For Tihar Jail Inmates
In a 2023 interview, Rajpal Yadav said when he was in Tihar Jail serving a three-month sentence, he organised acting workshops for his fellow inmates.
Rajpal Yadav Was In Jail For 3 Months Over Loan Default, Lost Ancestral Property
Before he surrendered at Tihar Jail in the ongoing Rs 9 crore-debt case, Rajpal Yadav served a three-month sentence in the same jail for defaulting on a Rs 5 crore loan. According to PTI, Rajpal Yadav borrowed approximately Rs 5 crore from M/s Murali Projects Pvt Ltd to finance his directorial debut, Ata Pata Laapata. Read more.
Boxer Vijender Singh Offers A Film To Rajpal Yadav
Not only film celebrities but boxer Vijender Singh has also pledged help to Rajpal Yadav.
After Sonu Sood, the boxer has offered a film to the actor. "I respect true talent. @rajpalofficial has given a lot to Indian cinema. He has brought smiles to our faces through so many characters. I extend an invitation to Rajpal Yadav ji to work together in my upcoming film, which is written and directed by @thesanjusaini, and we would like to support him at this time," he wrote in Hindi on X.
मैं सच्चे टैलेंट का सम्मान करता हूँ।@rajpalofficial ने भारतीय सिनेमा को बहुत कुछ दिया है।उन्होंने बहुत से किरदारों से हमारे चेहरे पर मुस्कान दी है.— Vijender Singh (@boxervijender) February 15, 2026
मैं राजपाल यादव जी मेरी आने वाली फिल्म में साथ काम करने का निमंत्रण देता हूँ जिसके राइटर डायरेक्टर @thesanjusaini हैं और हम इस समय…
Amid Rs 9 Crore-Debt Case, Priyadarshan Tells Producers To Pay Rajpal Yadav "More Than What He Charges"
Director Priyadarshan, who has worked with Rajpal Yadav on some of his most iconic films such as Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Malamaal Weekly, Bhagam Bhaag, and Chup Chup Ke, is working with the actor in one of his upcoming movies.
Talking about their long-term association, Priyadarshan said, "I have known him for more than 20 years. I saw him for the first time in Jungle and was surprised by his performance. My first film with him was Malamaal Weekly, and after that, he has starred in most of my films. I told the producers (Jubilee Films) of my next film to pay Rajpal more than what he charges because of his situation. We want to save him. The producers have agreed. Rajpal plays the villain in my movie." Read more.
"Today Is An Important Day For Brother Rajpal Yadav": Sonu Sood
Actor Sonu Sood, who was the first film personality to offer help to Rajpal Yadav, on Monday shared a post on X hoping that things "move in the right direction" for the actor today in the bail hearing case.
"Today is an important day for our brother Rajpal Yadav bhai. Praying that things move in the right direction and he gets the relief he deserves. He's a rare talent and a wonderful soul. Let’s not let the momentum die, we stand with him and will keep going till things are right," Sonu Sood wrote on X.
Today is an important day for our brother Rajpal Yadav bhai. Praying that things move in the right direction and he gets the relief he deserves. He’s a rare talent and a wonderful soul. Let’s not let the momentum die, we stand with him and will keep going till things are right.…— sonu sood (@SonuSood) February 16, 2026
Rajpal Yadav's Wife Addresses Rumours Of His Release From Tihar Jail
Days ahead of his interim bail hearing, there was speculation that Rajpal Yadav has been released from Tihar Jail. Shutting down all rumours, the actor's wife Radha said, "As of now, he is not out of Tihar Jail. The bail hearing is scheduled for Monday (February 16)."
A-Listers Salman Khan And Ajay Devgn Step Forward To Help Rajpal Yadav
Rajpal Yadav's Rs 9-Crore Debt Case Dates Back To 2010
The Delhi High Court has ordered Rajpal Yadav to serve a six-month sentence after observing repeated violations of its directions. The case dates back to 2010. It revolves around unpaid dues that have escalated to over Rs 9 crore following the failure of his directorial debut Ata Pata Laapata, which was also backed by his production banner. Read more about the film here.
Rajpal Yadav Has Already Paid Rs 2.5 Crore In Rs 9-Crore Debt Case: Lawyer
Rajpal Yadav's Bail Hearing In Delhi High Court Today
