Rajpal Yadav's <i>Ata Pata Laapata</i> Co-Star Defends Him Amid Rs 9-Crore Debt Case: "He Tried To Make A Good Film"

As actor Rajpal Yadav begins a six-month jail term in connection with a long-running cheque bounce case linked to his 2012 film Ata Pata Laapata, his close friend and co-actor Padam Singh has come forward to share his perspective.

'He Made The Film With Great Sincerity,' Says Padam Singh

Speaking about the intent behind Ata Pata Laapata, Padam Singh told NDTV, "He made Ata Pata Laapata with very forward thinking and with great sincerity. He directed it himself, and most people in the film industry worked on it enthusiastically. Secondly, the investment that came in for the film at that time kept increasing with interest. He is a very mentally strong person and has the strength to face any situation. He has the blessings of Gurudev."

According to Padam, the project attracted several well-known actors, including Om Puri, Asrani, Govind Namdev, Dara Singh and Ashutosh Rana, who participated out of goodwill and belief in the film's vision.

The story and philosophy of the film were inspired by classics such as Mera Naam Joker and Pyaasa, films that were initially unsuccessful but later gained critical recognition. However, Ata Pata Laapata was unable to find similar appreciation during its theatrical run.

A Grand Project Delayed By Time And Rising Costs

Padam Singh also spoke about the long production schedule and ambitious scale of the film, which played a major role in escalating costs.

He said, "Many people worked on Ata Pata Laapata. Several well-known actors were part of it. It took about two to two and a half years to make the film, and there was some delay. The film was very grand, and world champion Dara Singh played an important role in it. In my opinion, this was one of Dara Singh ji's last films. Rajpal tried to make a good film, but it did not succeed."

Initially planned with a budget of around Rs 6 crore, the film's expenditure gradually rose to nearly Rs 20 crore due to prolonged production and mounting interest on borrowed funds. The two-year delay in release further added to the financial burden.

Despite Rajpal Yadav's efforts to avoid any compromise in quality, the film performed poorly after its release in 2012. According to Bollywood Hungama, it earned only around Rs 38 lakh at the box office, leaving the producer-director in deep financial trouble.

'He Has Always Done Things For Others'

Defending Rajpal Yadav's character, Padam Singh said, "He is a person with very pure intentions. If he is given time, he has the ability to repay every single rupee to everyone, and he will do so. His intentions are absolutely clean. I have known him since 1997, personally, as family, and as a guru-brother. He has always done things for others. If he is given a little time, he will repay every single rupee."

According to Padam, the debt crisis was not the result of negligence but of unfortunate circumstances, financial pressure, and an unsuccessful creative gamble.

After the film's failure, Rajpal Yadav struggled to repay the borrowed amount. Over time, interest, penalties, and delayed payments inflated the outstanding sum to nearly Rs 9 crore.

About The Case

In an attempt to settle his dues, Rajpal Yadav issued multiple cheques to the lender. When these were dishonoured, criminal proceedings were initiated under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

In April 2018, a magisterial court convicted Rajpal Yadav and his wife in several cheque bounce cases and sentenced him to six months' imprisonment. The verdict was upheld by a sessions court in 2019, following which he approached the Delhi High Court.

Although loan defaults are typically treated as civil disputes, the High Court took a strict view of Rajpal Yadav's repeated failure to honour court commitments. He was granted several extensions to clear the dues in instalments, but failed to meet agreed timelines.

The court later directed him to pay Rs 1.35 crore in each of the seven cases and ordered that the deposited amounts be released to the complainant. In October 2025, he submitted two demand drafts worth Rs 75 lakh, but nearly Rs 9 crore remained pending.

In June 2024, his conviction was temporarily suspended, with the court urging him to take "sincere and genuine measures" towards settlement. However, no substantial progress followed.

On February 2, 2026, the court instructed him to surrender by February 4. After failing to do so on time, his counsel's mercy plea was rejected. On February 5, Rajpal Yadav appeared in court with a fresh payment proposal, which was declined, and he subsequently surrendered at Tihar Jail.

ALSO READ: How The Film Ata Pata Laapata Got Rajpal Yadav Sent To Tihar Jail In Rs 9-Crore Debt Case