Viral: Aamir Khan Danced To Bachna Ae Haseeno At Daughter Ira's Sangeet

Aamir Khan dancing at Ira's sangeet. (courtesy: X)

Aamir Khan's dance video from daughter Ira's sangeet has been making the right noise. In a viral video from the night, we can see the bride's father Aamir Khan dancing to the song Bachna Ae Haseeno from the film Hum Kisise Kum Naheen. Aamir Khan can be seen dressed in a sherwani at the event. Tamil actor and producer Vishnu Vishal can also be spotted in the video. After Bachna Ae Haseeno, Aamir Khan can also be seen matching his steps to Kaun Nachdi, sung by Guru Randhawa. Aamir's daughter Ira and Nupur Shikhare exchanged vows and rings in a white wedding in Udaipur last night. The video was shared by a fan page on X. Take a look:

Megastar #AamirKhan dances to "Bachna ae haseeno" at the wedding festivities of daughter #IraKhan 🔥 pic.twitter.com/8wwmAAOIP3 — RAJ (@AamirsDevotee) January 10, 2024

At Ira and Nupur's sangeet ceremony, Aamir Khan, his ex-wife and filmmaker Kiran Rao and their son Azad performed the evergreen song Phoolon Ka Taaron Ka from the film Hare Rama Hare Krishna. Take a look at the video here:

The photos from the vows ceremony were shared by the official wedding photographers Ethereal Studio on Instagram on Thursday. Ira's parents Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta walked her down the aisle. In one picture, Aamir Khan can be seen fixing Ira's veil. Another collage features Ira dancing with dad Aamir and husband Nupur.

The caption on the post shared by the official photographers read, "Ira and Nupur's Vows Ceremony. While it felt surreal, it was one of the most authentic and organic experiences of love that we have had. The couple exchanged vows amongst family and friends surrounded by the Aravalli mountains. Much love and many congratulations to the both of you Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare. It was an honour to be a part of your wedding." Take a look:

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare registered their marriage in Mumbai last week. They flew down to Udaipur last weekend to host their wedding festivities. The festivities included a mehendi ceremony, a dinner night, a pyjama party and a fun sangeet. Nupur Shikhare and Ira Khan got engaged in September 2022.