Laapataa Ladies Trailer: A Bride Lost, A Bride Found And One Confused Groom

The trailer of Kiran Rao's directorial comeback, Laapataa Ladies, is out today. Welcome to the world of Deepak Kumar (Sparsh Shrivastav) the groom, who loses his wife on the way back home. Deepak Kumar, who gets married to Phool (Nitanshi Goel), brings Pushpa Rani (Pratibha Ranta) instead home with him. As Deepak's mother asks the bride to lift her ghoongta (veil), the sky falls on the groom's family - the bride gets replaced. Will Deepak find his bride? The search begins. Deepak lodges a complaint in the local police station. When the inspector asks for the lost bride's picture, Deepak hands him over the only picture he has - in which the bride's face is hidden under a veil. Has Pushpa Rani come to Deepak's house by mistake? The police have an inkling that she has a hidden motive. Will she find her way? We have to wait for the answers till the film gets released in theatres in March.

Sharing the trailer, Kiran Rao wrote in the caption, "Ghunghat uth chuke hain. #LaapataaLadies trailer is out!" Take a look:

Laapataa Ladies is based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. The screenplay and dialogue are written by Sneha Desai, while Divyanidhi Sharma has taken care of the additional dialogues. Laapataa Ladies had a screening at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) last year.

Sharing the poster of the film, the official Instagram handle of Aamir Khan Productions wrote, "Ab milega Laapataa Ladies ka pata 5th January 2024 ko, aapke nazdiki cinema gharon mein (Now we will get the location of the lost women, on January 5 in your nearest theatres.)" Take a look:

On Tuesday, Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan attended a promotional event with the lead cast. The film marks Kiran Rao's comeback as a director after over a decade. The lead cast also attended Aamir's daughter Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's Mumbai reception. Take a look at the pictures from last night:

Kiran Rao made her directorial debut with Dhobi Ghat. The film released in 2011. The film starred Aamir Khan, Prateik Babbar, Monica Dogra, Kriti Malhotra.