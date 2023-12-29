Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira And Nupur Shikhare Will Host Two Receptions: Report

Nupur Shikhare with Ira Khan. (courtesy: khan.ira)

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan, and Nupur Shikhare will get married on January 3. The couple's pre-wedding festivities have already kickstarted in the presence of friends and family. Just a few days ahead of their big day, a News18 report revealed that the wedding will take place at Taj Lands End in Mumbai. The report added that the families have decided to honour Nupur's roots with a traditional Maharashtrian ceremony. “The Khan family is elated as they're going to start the New Year with a bang. Ira and Nupur will get married on January 3 at Bandra's plush Taj Lands End hotel. Following that, there will be two reception parties that will take place – one in Delhi and the other in Jaipur – between January 6 and 10,” a source was quoted as saying.

The source added that Aamir Khan has been personally making calls to his industry friends and colleagues to attend the wedding. “Most actors aren't in town due to the holiday season. But be assured that it's going to be a star-studded affair. Those who won't be able to make it to their big day will be a part of the reception in Jaipur,” the source said.

On Wednesday, Ira Khan dropped a few pictures from one of the pre-wedding festivities on Instagram Stories. In the clicks, Ira and her fiance Nupur Shikhare, dressed in their ethnic best, can be seen posing with their relatives. Their friend, actress Mithila Palkar, also shared a few glimpses from the festivity. Sharing a picture, Mithila wrote, “Let's get you guys married.”

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding date was revealed by Aamir Khan earlier this year. In a conversation with News 18, the actor said, "Ira is getting married on January 3. The boy she has chosen is - waise toh pet name unka naam Popeye hai (his pet name is Popeye) - he is a trainer, he has arms like Popeye but his name is Nupur. He is a lovely boy. When Ira was battling depression, he was with her. He is really someone who has stood by her and emotionally supported her. I am happy that she has selected a boy who... they are so happy together. They are very well connected, they really look after each other and care for each other."