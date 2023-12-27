Pics From Ira Khan And Nupur Shikhare's Wedding Festivities

Nupur Shikhare with Mithila Palkar and Ira Khan. (courtesy: khan.ira)

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan shared glimpses from her and Nupur Shikhare's wedding festivities on her Instagram stories. Ira and Nupur's friend and actor Mithila Palkar also posted pictures with the engaged couple and she wrote, "Let's get you guys married." Another caption on the pictures read, "The wedding festivities have begun." Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare hosted a grand engagement party in November last year, which was attended by their close friends and family members. The couple got engaged in September last year.

For the wedding festivities, the bride-to-be looked pretty in a red saree, while Nupur opted for a bright kurta that he paired with a golden jacket and black pyjamas. See inside photos from the wedding festivities here:

Nupur Shikhare and Ira Khan got engaged in September last year. The proposal was anything but conventional. Ira posted a video from Ironman Italy, where Nupur participated. "Popeye: She said yes. Ira: Hehe I said yes," she captioned the post.

On the professional front, Ira made her directorial debut with a theatrical adaptation of Euripides' Medea, which featured Hazel Keech in the titular role. It premiered in different cities across India in December 2019. Ira has studied music, while her brother Junaid often assists father Aamir Khan in filmmaking and will make his acting debut with a Netflix project

Ira is the younger of Aamir Khan's two children with his first wife Reena Dutta. Aamir Khan, who was married to filmmaker Kiran Rao for 15 years, announced divorce in July 2021. They continue to co-parent son Azad.