Ira Khan, Clad In A Red Saree And Floral Ornaments, Shares Pics From Pre-Wedding Rituals

Ira Khan shared this image. (Courtesy: IraKhan)

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira's pre-wedding festivities have begun. A couple of days back, Ira Khan observed the Kelvan ceremony with her fiance Nupur Shikhare by her side. Ira Khan shared a few new images from one of her pre-wedding festivities on her Instagram story. In the first picture, Ira can be seen taking a selfie. She can be seen wearing a red saree and floral ornaments. In the next one, she can be seen kissing Nupur on his cheek while the groom-to-be is all smiles for the camera. He can be seen wearing a yellow kurta. In another picture, Ira can be seen decking up with the help of a group of women. Ira's mother Reena Dutta can be spotted in the picture. Ira wrote in the caption, "Because it takes a village!" Take a look at the pictures here:

Ira and Nupur observed the Kelvan ceremony which is an integral part of a Marathi wedding. In this ceremony, the parents of the soon-to-be bride and the groom invite each other's family for a meal or snacks and gifts are given as a token of love. Ira can be seen wearing a saree and a Peshwai nath (a traditional Maharashtrian style nose ring) in the picture while Nupur Shikhare is dressed in his traditional best. In the first picture, Ira can be seen looking at Nupur while a plate of food is placed in front of her, surrounded by floral decorations and candles. In the next slide, Ira can be seen speaking something in Marathi and getting applauded for her correct pronunciation by the family members. Ira's mother Reena Dutta can be seen participating in the rituals. Ira's dear friends Mithila Palkar and Zayn Marie Khan can be seen joining her at the celebrations. Nupur Shikhare dropped a string of heart emojis on the pictures. Take a look:

A few days back Ira dropped unseen pictures of her fiance Nupur Shikhare with her dad and mother Reena Dutta from her engagement party. The series of pictures begins with a monochrome click of Nupur dancing with his mother Pritam Shikhare. The next photo shows Nupur dancing with Ira's mother Reena Dutta. The next image shows the celebrity fitness trainer, engrossing in a conversation with Aamir Khan. The set of pictures conclude with a clip of their love-filled proposal, captured during the Ironman triathlon.

Ira wrote in the caption, "Last year, after his Ironman, he did a thing that led to these pictures. I've been meaning to put these pictures up for 11 months now. But I wanted to give it the time and attention it deserves. Tomorrow he's going to do another Ironman. The anticipation is making me nervous! Not sure about him. It's nice to be able to be there for him considering he's always there for me. I love you Nupur Shikhare. Can't wait to be your support crew tomorrow. Thank you for making me a part of your thing." Take a look:

Ira Khan got engaged to Nupur Shikhare last year. Aamir Khan revealed in one of his interviews that Ira will get married in January, 2024.