Inside Ira Khan's Kelvan Celebrations With Fiance Nupur Shikhare By Her Side. Spot Reena Dutta

Ira Khan shared this image. (Courtesy: IraKhan)

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira will get married to her fiance Nupur Shikhare on January 3, 2024. Ahead of her wedding, friends and her family members started the celebrations. Ira Khan shared a string of pictures from her recent celebrations with finace Nupur Shikhare by her side. They observed Kelvan ceremony which is an integral part of Marathi wedding. In this ceremony, the parents of the soon-to-be bride and the groom invite each other's family for a meal or snacks and gifts are given as a token of love. Ira can be seen wearing a saree and a Peshwai nath (a traditional Maharashtrian style nath) in the picture while Nupur Shikhare can be seen dressed in his traditional best. In the first pic, Ira can be seen looking at Nupur while a thali with food placed in front of her, surrounded by floral decorations and candles. In the next slide, Ira can be seen speaking something in Marathi and gets applauded for her correct pronunciation by the family members. Ira's mother Reena Dutta can be spotted in one picture. She wore a red saree. Ira was joined by her dear friends Mithila Palkar and Zayn Marie Khan at the celebrations. Nupur Shikhare dropped a string of heart emojis on the pictures. Take a look:

Ira Khan shared a few candid shots of herself and some lovely quotes from Portugal a few days back. The pictures were captured by Nupur Shikhare. Ira Khan captioned the post, "Because I also post normal posts of pretty places and fancy quotes." Ira Khan's pictures received a whole lof of love as her dear ones commented. Take a look:

A few days back Ira dropped unseen pictures of her fiance Nupur Shikhare with her dad and mother Reena Dutta from her engagement party. The series of pictures begins with a monochrome click of Nupur dancing with his mother Pritam Shikhare. The next photo shows Nupur grooving with Ira's mother Reena Dutta. The next still shows the celebrity fitness trainer, engrossed in a conversation with Aamir Khan. The set of pictures concluded with a clip of their love-filled proposal, captured during the Ironman triathlon.

Ira wrote in the caption, "Last year, after his Ironman, he did a thing that led to these pictures. I've been meaning to put these pictures up for 11 months now. But I wanted to give it the time and attention it deserves. Tomorrow he's going to do another Ironman. The anticipation is making me nervous! Not sure about him. It's nice to be able to be there for him considering he's always there for me. I love you Nupur Shikhare. Can't wait to be your support crew tomorrow. Thank you for making me a part of your thing." Take a look:

Ira Khan got engaged to Nupur Shikhare last year. Aamir Khan revealed in one of his interviews that Ira will get married in January, 2024.