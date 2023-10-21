New Pics Featuring Aamir Khan And Reena Dutta From Ira Khan's Engagement Party

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare at their engagement. (Courtesy: IraKhan)

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan has dropped unseen pictures of her fiance Nupur Shikhare with her dad and mother Reena Dutta. The throwback stills were clicked at the party hosted by Ira and Nupur last year after their engagement. The series of pictures begins with a monochrome click of Nupur dancing with his mother Pritam Shikhare. What caught our attention was the priceless photo of Nupur grooving with Ira's mother Reena Dutta. The next stills showed the celebrity fitness trainer, engrossed in a conversation with Aamir Khan. The set of pictures concluded with a clip of their love-filled proposal, captured during the Ironman triathlon.

In the video, Nupur Shikhare went down on one knee and popped the question to Ira Khan. With a big “Yes” from her, the two sealed the moment with a kiss. Along with the post Ira wrote, “Last year, after his Ironman, he did a thing that led to these pictures. I've been meaning to put these pictures up for 11 months now.”

Ira Khan added, “But I wanted to give it the time and attention it deserves. Tomorrow he's going to do another Ironman. The anticipation is making me nervous! Not sure about him. It's nice to be able to be there for him considering he's always there for me. I love you Nupur Shikhare. Can't wait to be your support crew tomorrow. Thank you for making me a part of your thing.”

Through another series of throwback pictures of Nupur Shikhare, Ira Khan expressed her love for him. In the stills, Nupur, dressed in a black tuxedo suit, can be seen shaking a leg with the guests. We also saw Aamir Khan, smiling at their moves, in the background. In one of the pictures, Nupur can be seen grooving with Little Things star Mithila Palkar. While sharing the pictures, Ira wrote, “Have you met the best decision of my life? He fills my heart.”



Ira Khan also shared another set of pictures, showing herself with Nupur Shikhare. In the stills, the couple can be seen engrossed in a conversation. Along with the picture, Ira shared a detailed note, expressing her love for Nupur. The note read, “I don't think I tell you enough or am able to express the extent of my love and appreciation for you. I know you and I both feel it when we cuddle though. You are an integral part and variable of the environment that has helped me grow. I don't think you'll ever know the extent of it nor will I be able to articulate it. And there's still the whole other side of what you bring to my life that goes beyond, and that is outside of, personal growth. And it's an equally big and amazing side. The fun, love, companionship, stimulus, awe... I could go on. I don't believe in destiny but now I understand why someone may think destiny exists. I just wanted to say I love you. And thank you. And I love you more. P.S. Our relationship in two pictures.”



This comes a few days after, Aamir Khan revealed that his daughter Ira Khan will tie the knot with Nupur Shikhare next year on January 3.

