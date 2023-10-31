Just Ira Khan Setting Travel Goals In This Pic. Courtesy Fiance Nupur Shikhare

Ira Khan shared this image. (Courtesy: IraKhan)

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan is currently holidaying in Portugal and she shared a couple of images from there. No points in guessing fiance Nupur Shikhare accompanied her to the trip. Ira Khan shared a few candid shots of herself and some lovely quotes. The pictures were captured by Nupur Shikhare. Ira Khan captioned the post, "Because I also post normal posts of pretty places and fancy quotes." Ira Khan's pictures received a whole lof of love as her dear ones commented. Fatima Sana Shaikh wrote, "Aren't you the cutest?" Zayn Marie Khan wrote, "You're a pretty place in a fancy coat." Take a look at Ira Khan's post here:

Ira Khan also shared a few images with a dear friend. She wrote in the caption, "Mishtuuu. We're back in Europe! I think we look the same. Just without the towels. Candid or not? Take a guess." Richa Chadha wrote, " You both look beautiful." Take a look:

Nupur Shikhare shared an image on his Instagram story in which Ira's mother Reena Dutta can be spotted.

A few days back Ira dropped unseen pictures of her fiance Nupur Shikhare with her dad and mother Reena Dutta from her engagement party. The series of pictures begins with a monochrome click of Nupur dancing with his mother Pritam Shikhare. What caught our attention was the priceless photo of Nupur grooving with Ira's mother Reena Dutta. The next still showed the celebrity fitness trainer, engrossed in a conversation with Aamir Khan. The set of pictures concluded with a clip of their love-filled proposal, captured during the Ironman triathlon.

Ira wrote in the caption, "Last year, after his Ironman, he did a thing that led to these pictures. I've been meaning to put these pictures up for 11 months now. But I wanted to give it the time and attention it deserves. Tomorrow he's going to do another Ironman. The anticipation is making me nervous! Not sure about him. It's nice to be able to be there for him considering he's always there for me. I love you Nupur Shikhare. Can't wait to be your support crew tomorrow. Thank you for making me a part of your thing." Take a look:

Ira Khan will get married to Nupur Shikhare on January 3, 2024. Aamir Khan revealed the date a few days back in one of his interviews.