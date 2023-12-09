In Pics: Aamir Khan Attends An Event With Daughter Ira And Ex-Wife Reena Dutta By His Side

Aamir Khan and Ira pictured at an event

Aamir Khan, his daughter Ira Khan were felicitated at the 10th edition of The CSR Journal Excellence Awards in Mumbai on Saturday. The father-daugther duo were joined by Aamir Khan's first wife Reena Dutta and Ira's fiance Nupur Shikhare at the event. Aamir Khan was felicitated by Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was also present on stage. Ira Khan received an award. Aamir, Ira, Reena and Nupur can be seen seated together at the event. Aamir Khan wore a maroon-coloured shirt while Ira was clad in a black saree. Take a look at the inside pictures here:

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira will get married to Nupur Shikhare on January 3. Sharing the news with News 18 earlier, Aamir Khan told, "Ira is getting married on January 3. The boy she has chosen is - waise toh pet name unka naam Popeye hai (his pet name is Popeye) - he is a trainer, he has arms like Popeye but his name is Nupur. He is a lovely boy. When Ira was battling depression, he was with her. He is really someone who has stood by her and emotionally supported her. I am happy that she has selected a boy who... they are so happy together. They are very well connected, they really look after each other and care for each other."

Aamir Khan also added, "This might be a filmy dialogue but I feel Nupur is like a son. Nupur is such a fine boy, we really feel he's part of the family and his mother, Pritamji, is someone who is already a part of our family." Asked if he is going to be emotional at the wedding, Aamir said, "Main toh bada emotional hota hoon bhai, uss din main bahut rone waala hoon yeh toh tay hai (I get very emotional. I will cry a lot on that day, for sure). Discussions have already begun in the family that 'Aamir ko samhalna uss din (take care of Aamir that day)' because I am very emotional. I can't control my smile nor my tears."

Aamir Khan had been reportedly living in Chennai due to the treatment of his ailing mother. Pictures went viral of Aamir Khan and Tamil actor Vishnu Vishal who were rescued by the fire and rescue department in Karapakkam in a boat in Chennai after Cyclone Michaung created havoc in Tamil Nadu earlier this week. Sharing the pictures on X, Vishnu wrote, "Thanks to the fire and rescue department in helping people like us who are stranded. Rescue operations have started in karapakkam.. Saw 3 boats functioning already. Great work by TN govt in such testing times. Thanks to all the administrative people who are working relentlessly." Take a look:

More than 30 people wer taken out from our villa community with many old people as well

Thanks to the firemen who helped us all and are helping other people in karapakkam…



We gave them some food that we had..



Please help these people as well ..they are workin non stop n… https://t.co/1FmJoGSPzV — VISHNU VISHAL - VV (@TheVishnuVishal) December 5, 2023

Aamir Khan will next act in Sitaare Zameen Par. The entire cast of the film is yet to be unveiled. He was last seen in the official Hindi remake of Forrest Gump titled Laal Singh Chaddha. Kareena Kapoor played the female lead in the film.