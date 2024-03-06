Laapataa Ladies Box Office Collection Day 5: Kiran Rao's Film Is Almost At 5 Crore

A still from the film. (courtesy: YouTube)

Laapataa Ladies continues to experience ebbs and flows at the domestic box office. On day 5, the film directed by Kiran Rao earned ₹ 0.55 crore, according to a report published by Sacnilk. In total, the movie, which narrates the story of two young brides who get swapped during a train journey, has collected ₹ 4.95 crore, as per the report. The film, inching closer to the ₹5 crore mark, features Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, and Sparsh Shrivastava in lead roles. Additionally, Chhaya Kadam, Durgesh Kumar, Satendra Soni, and Hemant Soni also play significant roles in Laapataa Ladies. The movie has been jointly backed by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, and Jyoti Deshpande.

Ahead of Laapataa Ladies' release, the makers hosted a special screening of the film. Filmmaker Karan Johar was one of the attendees. After watching the film, KJo wrote a long appreciation note on his Instagram handle. He expressed, "I can say with complete assurance that at the end of 2024 when we look back at the year this gem of a gorgeous film will be hailed as one of the best films of the year. Kiran Rao directs this soulful and stirring satire with the ease of a bonafide veteran."

Karan Johar continued, "Addressing potent issues with humour, oodles of charm and superlative performances Laapataa Ladies made me smile, laugh, tear up and then applaud the mastery of the filmmaker and writers of the film!!! Drop everything you're doing this weekend and watch this ovation-worthy film! Congratulations to the entire ensemble of actors... the solid technicians... The brilliant writing team and Kiran Rao for giving us a gift of a film! And props to Aamir Khan Productions for always raising the cinematic bar with excellence."

In an NDTV review, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Laapataa Ladies 3.5 out of 5 stars and said, “Laapataa Ladies puts hinterland women front and centre, and makes its points about gender equality unambiguously. The screenplay is, however, neither screechy nor shrill. It may not be entirely subtle about what it is driving at, but it does not overplay its hand in any manner.”

Laapataa Ladies was released on March 1.