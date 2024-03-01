Zoya Akhtar Reviews Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies: 'Go. Watch. Repeat'

A still from the film. (courtesy: YouTube)

Kiran Rao's directorial Laapataa Ladies has been receiving praise from celebrities. After Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar is the latest celebrity to join the fan club. Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar shared a poster of the film on her Instagram story and wrote, "Go. Watch. Repeat." She also congratulated Kiran Rao in her post. On Tuesday night, the makers of Laapataa Ladies hosted a special screening of the film. Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Kajol, Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur, Sunny Deol attended the film's screening.

Karan Johar, who was present at the screening, wrote a long appreciation post on Instagram. He wrote, "I can say with complete assurance that at the end of 2024 when we look back at the year this gem of a gorgeous film will be hailed as one of the best films of the year. Kiran Rao directs this soulful and stirring satire with the ease of a bonafide veteran."

He added, "Addressing potent issues with humour, oodles of charm and superlative performances Laapataa Ladies made me smile, laugh, tear up and then applaud the mastery of the filmmaker and writers of the film!!! Drop everything you're doing this weekend and watch this ovation worthy film! Congratulations to the entire ensemble of actors... the solid technicians... The brilliant writing team and Kiran Rao for giving us a gift of a film! and props to Aamir Khan Productions for always raising the cinematic bar with excellence." Take a look:

Laapataa Ladies is based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. The screenplay and dialogue are written by Sneha Desai, while Divyanidhi Sharma has taken care of the additional dialogues. Laapataa Ladies had a screening at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) last year.

Sharing the trailer, Kiran Rao wrote in the caption, "Ghunghat uth chuke hain. #LaapataaLadies trailer is out!" Take a look:

Kiran Rao made her directorial debut with Dhobi Ghat. The film released in 2011. The film starred Aamir Khan, Prateik Babbar, Monica Dogra, Kriti Malhotra. Laapataa Ladies released in theatres on March 1.