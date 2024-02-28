Viral: Salman Khan And Aamir Khan's Amar Prem At Laapataa Ladies Screening - Watch Them Hug

Salman and Aamir at the screening. (courtesy: Spicesocial)

Salman Khan attended the screening ofLaapataa Ladies held in Mumbai last night. The film is directed by Kiran Rao and co-produced by Aamir Khan. An inside video from the screening was shared by the official Instagram handle of Spice. In the video, we can see Salman and Aamir hugging each other. Salman Khan can be seen seated with Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, Laapataa Ladies actor Ravi Kishan, directors Raj Kumar Santoshi and Ayan Mukerji. Sharing the video, the official handle of Spice wrote, @beingsalmankhan graces @aamirkhanproductions 's event, Laapataa Ladies movie premier with all smiles and warm hug." Aamir Khan and Salman Khan worked together in Andaz Apna Apna in which they played characters named Amar and Prem. Take a look:

The special screening of Laapataa Ladies was a star-studded one. Kajol, Karan Johar, Ali Fazal, Radhika Apte, Sunny Deol, Anand L Rai, Ashutosh Gowariker, R Balki, Kabir Khan and his wife Mini Mathur attended the screening. Aamir Khan rocked an all-black look while Kiran Rao chose a yellow saree for the occasion. Aamir's daughter Ira Khan turned up at the screening with husband Nupur Shikhare. Take a look at the pictures from last night:

Laapataa Ladies is based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. The screenplay and dialogue are written by Sneha Desai, while Divyanidhi Sharma has taken care of the additional dialogues. Laapataa Ladies had a screening at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) last year.

Sharing the trailer, Kiran Rao wrote in the caption, "Ghunghat uth chuke hain. #LaapataaLadies trailer is out!" Take a look:

Kiran Rao made her directorial debut with Dhobi Ghat. The film released in 2011. The film starred Aamir Khan, Prateik Babbar, Monica Dogra, Kriti Malhotra. Laapataa Ladies will release in theatres on March 1.