Kajol, Karan Johar, Sunny Deol, Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare At Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies Screening

Kajol, Sunny Deol and Ira-Nupur at the screening

On Monday night, the makers of Laapataa Ladies hosted a special screening in Mumbai and it was a starry one. Kajol, Sunny Deol, Radhika Apte, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal, Tillotama Shome turned up to attend the screening in style. Kiran Rao, the director of Laapataa Ladies, came to the screening with ex-husband Aamir Khan, who is also the producer of the film. Aamir and Kiron posed with Laapataa Ladies actor Ravi Kishan on the red carpet. Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan arrived at the screening with husband Nupur Shikhare. Ira chose a pretty pink saree for the occasion. Sunny Deol, who will feature in Aamir Khan's production Lahore 1947, posed with director Rajkumar Santoshi on the red carpet. Ali Fazal is also a part of the film Lahore 1947 and he also posed for the shutterbugs on the red carpet. Take a look:

Director Ashutosh Gowariker, who worked with Aamir Khan in Lagaan, attended the screening. Director R Balki, Kabir Khan and his wife Mini Mathur also attended the screening. Karan Johar, Anand L Rai also marked their presence at the screening.

Here's a couple picure of Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao at the screening.

Here's a group picture of Aamir-Kiran with the cast of Laapataa Ladies - Sparsh Shrivastav, Pratibha Ranta, Nitanshi Goel.

Laapataa Ladies is based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. The screenplay and dialogue are written by Sneha Desai, while Divyanidhi Sharma has taken care of the additional dialogues. Laapataa Ladies had a screening at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) last year.

Sharing the trailer, Kiran Rao wrote in the caption, "Ghunghat uth chuke hain. #LaapataaLadies trailer is out!" Take a look:

Kiran Rao made her directorial debut with Dhobi Ghat. The film released in 2011. The film starred Aamir Khan, Prateik Babbar, Monica Dogra, Kriti Malhotra. Laapataa Ladies will release in theatres on March 1.