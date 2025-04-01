Eid 2025: Aamir Khan's Ex-Wives Reena Dutta And Kiran Rao Pose Together At Family Celebrations

Aamir Khan's mother Zeenat Hussain hosted a grand Eid party at her house. Aamir Khan's ex-wife Kiran Rao shared lovely pictures from the celebrations on her Instagram. She was joined by Aamir Khan's first wife Reena Dutta, his sisters Nikhat Khan and Farhat Khan. Aamir and Kiran's son Azad Rao, Aamir and Reena's daughter Ira Khan, her husband Nupur Shikhare and his mother were also a part of the celebrations. Lagaan director Ashutosh Gowariker was also invited to the party.

All of them were dressed in their festive best. While Zeenat Hussain wore a blue salwar, Kiran Rao chose yellow for the occasion. Reena Dutta chose violet sharara for the celebrations. The carousel album features happy pictures of the family members. In the last image, Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao were all smiles.

Sharing the pictures, Kiran Rao wrote, "Eid at Ammi's - who is the best and most beautiful hostess - is a celebration with family, friends and always the best feast! We hope and pray this year brings peace and happiness to us all..." Take a look:

Kiran Rao, during the promotions of Laapataa Ladies, opened up about her equation with Reena Dutta last year. Kiran revealed she and Reena Dutta hang out together.

Reflecting on her bond with Aamir, Reena and others, Kiran said that inclusivity comes naturally to them. Speaking to The Week, Kiran said, "It comes very naturally to us as people to be inclusive. We also live in the same housing society. My mother-in-law stays upstairs, Reena lives next door and Nuzhat (Aamir's cousin) also lives nearby. It's because we genuinely like each other as human beings. I hang out with Reena and Nuzhat independently of Aamir, too. My sisters-in-law live upstairs and I adore them. These are relationships you shouldn't lose if you get divorced. Aamir and I didn't have an acrimonious divorce; we may have parted as a couple, but we are very much a family."

Aamir Khan married Reena Dutta in 1986. They share two children- son Junaid Khan and daughter Ira Khan. Aamir and Reena got divorced in 2002. Then Aamir married Kiran Rao in 2005. In 2011, they welcomed their son Azad Rao via surrogacy. In 2021, the couple announced their separation. They continue to co-parent son Azad.