Kiran Rao On Her Equation With Aamir Khan's First Wife Reena Dutta: 'We Are A Family. I Hang Out With Her'

Aamir, Kiran, Reena at Ira's wedding. (courtesy: IraKhan)

Kiran Rao, who participated in Aamir Khan's daughter Ira's wedding actively, opened up about her equation with Aamir's first wife Reena Dutta and the family dynamics in an interview with The Week. Reflecting on her bond with Aamir, Reena and others, Kiran said that inclusivity comes naturally to them. Speaking to The Week, Kiran said, "It comes very naturally to us as people to be inclusive. My family was also at the wedding. It's something that we honestly didn't have to think about. We are a family. In fact, we have Monday night dinners where we all get together."

Kiran added, "We also live in the same housing society. My mother-in-law stays upstairs, Reena lives next door and Nuzhat (Aamir's cousin) also lives nearby. It's because we genuinely like each other as human beings. I hang out with Reena and Nuzhat independently of Aamir, too. My sisters-in-law live upstairs and I adore them. These are relationships you shouldn't lose if you get divorced. Aamir and I didn't have an acrimonious divorce; we may have parted as a couple, but we are very much a family."

Kiran Rao also spoke about Ira's gift during the interview. Kiran shared on her Instagram story that she received the "best gift ever" from Ira. Kiran revealed that Ira is a great painter like her mother (Reena Dutta) and eventually she will pursue painting. Kiran said Ira gifted her an oil painting of a street in her beloved city of Berlin. "It's the street where Cafe Cinema is located. I didn't expect it. It was the sweetest gift she could give. In the middle of a wedding, amidst all the planning, to think of individual gifts that would appeal to each of us... We were in tears," she recalled.

Meanwhile, Kiran Rao will make her directorial comeback with Laapataa Ladies after a decade. The film will release in theatres in March. Sharing the trailer, Kiran Rao wrote in the caption, "Ghunghat uth chuke hain. #LaapataaLadies trailer is out!" Take a look:

Laapataa Ladies is based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. The screenplay and dialogue are written by Sneha Desai, while Divyanidhi Sharma has taken care of the additional dialogues. Laapataa Ladies had a screening at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) last year.

Aamir Khan, who was married to filmmaker Kiran Rao for 15 years, announced divorce in July 2021. They continue to co-parent son Azad and they are frequently pictured together. Ira is the younger of Aamir Khan's two children with his ex-wife Reena Dutta.