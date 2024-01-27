Kiran Rao Received The 'Best Gift Ever' From Ira Khan. See Post

Ira Khan shared this image. (courtesy: IraKhan)

New day, new pictures from Ira Khan's wedding festivities. Ira Khan shared a bunch of images from her cocktail night, held in Udaipur, on her Instagram feed. Along with these pictures, she shared a few ones on her Instagram stories as well. The picture we are talking about, is a collage featuring Ira's mother Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao. In the picture, Kiran Rao can be seen looking at a piece of paper. Sharing the picture, Ira Khan wrote, "You are wonderful." Re-sharing the story on her Instagram, Kiran Rao wrote, "Best gift ever - an original Ira Khan painting."

Ira Khan shared a set of images from Udaipur festivities. The pictures captured the famjam moments. In one picture, Ira Khan can be seen dancing with her father Aamir Khan, mother Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao and Azad. In another click, Ira and family can be seen joined by Nupur and his mother Pritam Shikhare. Ira also shared a few pics with cousin Zyan Marie Khan, friend Mithila Palkar and others. She wrote in the caption, "We clean up well." Take a look:

Earlier, Ira shared a bunch of images from her marriage registration day on Instagram. They played a fun game called "IN it to WIN it!" and Ira won the game. The images, shared by Ira, captured the various moods of Ira and Nupur. She wrote in the caption, "IN it to WIN it! If you missed the claimed-to-be-rigged-game at the reception... sucks to be you. Of course it was hand-made with our various craft supplies at 3am... even though there were months to make it. And of course, Popeye and I ganged up against them. This is why we're married. Poking fun aside, LOOK HOW CUTE THE BOARD IS AND HOW CUTE EVERYTHING WAS!!! I felt like we were on a game-show! Bucklist item ticked! Thank you." In a post-script, Ira added, "BTW, I won." Take a look:

Ira Khan shared the teaser of her wedding video on social media and wrote, "This is only a teaser but neither Ethereal nor us could wait. We wanted to celebrate in the mountains, with the people we love. And we did. It was stunning when we were there but we didn't realise we were getting married in Rivendell (Nupur Shikhare now we have to watch the third Lord of the Rings) It is difficult to put all the love and feelings of that day into words. Thankfully, we have this video instead." Take a look:

After registering their marriage, Ira and Nupur hosted big, fat wedding festivities in Udaipur. Later, they hosted a grand reception in Mumbai. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Rekha, Saira Banu, Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor and many other celebrities attended the reception.